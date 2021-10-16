In the sixth inning of Friday's American League Championship Series Game 1, the Astros found themselves down two runs to the Red Sox and needing a spark.

Insert Jose Altuve. The Astros infielder blasted a home run off Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck to tie the game at 3. But, the Astros weren't done.

In the seventh inning, Carlos Correa added a go-ahead home run to give the Astros a 4–3 lead. It was his fourth go-ahead homer in a playoff games's seventh inning or later, passing Troy Glaus and Bernie Williams for the most in MLB postseason history according to ESPN Stats and Info.

After his solo home run, Correa dropped the bat and let out a huge yell declaring that it was his time.

Then, in the eighth, Altuve hit a sac fly to add another run for Houston and securing the 5–4 victory. Altuve notched his 20th career home run in the Astros win. He became the fourth player with 20 career playoff home runs and became the first Astros player with 20 career playoff homers.

He also earned his seventh home run in Game 1 of a series, tying Manny Ramirez for the most all-time, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The Astros and Red Sox return to action for Game 2 at 4:20 E.T. on Saturday.

