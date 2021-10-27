October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

MLB Commish Rob Manfred Defends Braves’ Name, Tomahawk Chop Ahead of World Series

Author:

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred defended the Braves' name and fan celebration 'The Chop,' saying the franchise has "done a phenomenal job with the Native American community."

"It’s important to understand that we have 30 markets around the country," Manfred said, per The Athletic. "They aren’t all the same. ... The Native American community in that region is wholly supportive of the Braves program, including 'The Chop.' For me, that’s kind of the end of the story. In that market, we’re taking into account the Native American community."

'The Chop' mimics the motion of throwing a tomahawk, which has been widely criticized by members of the Native American community including St. Louis Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsey. 

"I think it's a misrepresentation of the Cherokee people or Native Americans in general," Helsley said during the 2019 postseason. "Just depicts them in this kind of caveman-type people way who aren't intellectual. They are a lot more than that. It's not me being offended by the whole mascot thing. It's not. It's about the misconception of us, the Native Americans, and how we're perceived in that way, or used as mascots. The Redskins and stuff like that.''

SI Recommends

Cleveland announced during the summer it would be changing its name to the Guardians after saying several months prior it would discontinue the use of "Indians" as its mascot following the 2021 season.

"We don’t market our game on a nationwide basis. Ours is an everyday game," Manfred said Tuesday. "You’ve gotta sell tickets every single day to the fans in that market. And there are all sorts of differences between the regions in terms of how the teams are marketed.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 26, 2021; Houston, TX, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred before game one of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

MLB Commish Rob Manfred Defends Braves’ Name, Tomahawk Chop

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, Manfred said Atlanta has "done a phenomenal job with the Native American community."

Jordan Allen
Play
College Football

Decommitment Bug Biting in College Football Recruiting's Home Stretch

Early week changes of heart the story in college football recruiting

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at First Energy Stadium.
NFL

Goodell: NFL Won't Release WFT Findings Due to Anonymity

The NFL commissioner said they will not release the WFT findings because they promised anonymity to those who helped with the investigation.

jorge soler (1)
MLB

Jorge Soler Blasts Leadoff Home Run in First At-Bat of World Series

In the 116 World Series that came before this one, no one has ever done what Soler pulled off in Tuesday's Game 1.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (right) said at the league meeting there is not enough information to put Texans QB Deshaun Watson on the exempt list.
NFL

NFL Commish Roger Goodell Comments on Deshaun Watson Cases

The Texans QB still faces 22 active civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct, but has not been put on the exempt list.

shohei ohtani (6)
MLB

Shohei Ohtani Receives Rare Honor From MLB

Ahead of Game 1 of the World Series, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred awarded Ohtani with a unique award that's rarely handed out.

Cal McNair on the sidelines before a Texans game.
NFL

Texans CEO Used Anti-Asian Slur to Describe COVID-19

Cal McNair apologized for his comments via a Texans spokesperson on Tuesday.

Carli Lloyd ends her USWNT career
Play
Soccer

Carli Lloyd Honored as She Plays Her Last USWNT Match

Lloyd, 39, is retiring after her 316th cap with the U.S. women's national team.