Report: Bob Melvin Signs Deal As Padres' New Manager

Athletics manager Bob Melvin will sign a three-year deal to become the Padres new manager, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB.com's AJ Cassavell was first to break the news.

The A's picked up Melvin's 2022 option on his contract but allowed him to interview with the Padres, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. However, no compensation will be given to Oakland for the hire.

Melvin managed the A's for 11 seasons (2011 to '21) and finished with a 853-764 record. He is considered one of best MLB managers and will now oversee a Padres team that features some of the best players in baseball in Fernando Tatis Jr—who signed a 14-year contract with San Diego—and Manny Machado.

Melvin was not pegged as one preparing to leave Oakland. With Oakland picking up his option, many thought Melvin would remain in the A's dugout at least one more year.

Things changed.

Melvin was able to make the move to Southern California after the Padres fired manager Jayce Tingler on Oct. 6 as San Diego missed the postseason following a 79-83 season.

At one point, the Padres were sitting at a confident 17 games above .500 in August. However, due to a very competitive National League West and a massive slump, the Padres missed the playoffs.

Oakland was hoping to build on its playoff appearance from 2020 when it signed Yu Darvish and Blake Snell. While Melvin has never one a World Series, he will look to put the Padres in position to compete for a championship.

Melvin previously managed the Mariners from '03-04, the Diamondbacks from '05 to '09 before coming to Oakland.

