Braves Defeat Astros Behind Stellar Pitching Performance

October 30, 2021
MLB
Updated:
Original:

Braves Defeat Astros Backed By Seven Inning No-Hitter Performance

Author:

After giving up seven runs in Game 2, the Braves put together a stellar pitching performance—including a seven-inning no hitter—to defeat the Astros on a cold, rainy night at Truist Park on Friday.

The Braves scored their first run on Austin Riley's RBI double to left field, allowing Eddie Rosario to score and Freddie Freeman to advance to third. Atlanta would not score again until the bottom of the eighth, when Travis d'Arnaud blasted a solo 427-foot home run that secured the victory.

The Braves became the first team to not allow a hit through seven innings of a World Series game since the 1967 World Series. Boston's Jim Lonborg pitched 7 2/3 innings without giving up a hit in Game 2 of the series.  

There have only been two instances in World Series history of a no-hitter of eight or more innings; one was Game 5 of the 1956 World Series with Don Larsen, while the other was Game 4 of the 1947 World Series with Bill Bevens. 

The Braves used five pitchers in the win, but no pitcher was more important than 24-year-old rookie Ian Anderson. He became the fourth rookie in MLB history with a no-hit bid of at least five innings in a playoff game.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Anderson also became the second pitcher to do it in a World Series game. He joins Jeff Tesreau, who pitched 5 1/3 inning with no hits in Game 1 of the 1912 World Series.

Ex-Braves pitcher Greg Maddux was thoroughly excited about Anderson's performance. 

With Atlanta's win, it marks the first time the Braves have started a postseason 6–0 or better at home in the postseason since 2017.

The World Series continues on Saturday with Game 4, set to begin at 8:09 p.m. ET. 

