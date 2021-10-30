Braves Honor Henry Aaron's Family In Pregame Tribute

The Braves honored the family of the late baseball legend Henry Aaron in a touching pregame tribute ahead of Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night.

As a tribute video flashed across the Jumbotron at Truist Park, Aaron was remembered for his talent as one of the greatest to ever play the game and for his admiration that transcended the baseball field.

"The grace and class in which Henry Aaron lived his life, encapsulates everything and athlete and human being should be," the video said.

Aaron's family was honored on the field after the tribute, and his son—Hank Aaron Jr.—threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. In addition, Houston manager Dusty Baker came from the Astros dugout onto the mound to hug each member of the Aaron family.

Baker and Aaron held a special connection that goes well beyond this year's World Series. In an encounter with the legendary slugger when Baker was just a boy, Aaron had promised Baker's mother that he would take care of him as if he were his own son when he entered MLB.

Baker was drafted by Atlanta shortly before his 18th birthday. Now 72, his embracing Aaron's family on Friday was a full circle moment.

As Baker looks to lead the Astros to another World Series win, it is only possible for him to do so thanks to two prominent individuals—his father, Johnnie B. Baker Sr., and Aaron—who prepared him for the moment.

