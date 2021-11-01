The Astros took the field for Sunday's Game 5 with their backs against the wall, then immediately fell behind 4-0 in the first inning. From there, it was all Houston's night.

The Astros rallied to overcome the early deficit and win Game 5, 9-5, to avoid elimination and shift the series back to Houston. They did so on the strength of a rugged bullpen and contributions from the most unexpected spots in their lineup.

After starting pitcher Framber Valdez allowed five runs in 2.2 innings, manager Dusty Baker began his parade of relievers to great effect. Five Houston relief pitchers combined for 6.1 shutout innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. Those efforts were aided by an offensive onslaught, headlined by catcher Martín Maldonado.

A former Gold Glove-winning backstop who hit a meager .172 this year, Maldonado's primary contributions are on the defensive end. He was 4-for-41 (.098) in the postseason prior to Sunday's game, when he went 1-for-3 and reached base three times with three RBIs. His bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning tied the score at 5-5, and he became the first player in postseason history to drive in a run via a hit, walk and sacrifice fly in the same game.

The Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a grand slam by Adam Duvall in the first inning. Houston tied the game by the third inning, then fell behind on a solo homer by Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the third. Maldonado's walk in the fifth tied the game again, and then the Astros took the lead for good on a two-RBI single by Marwin González.

Maldonado later had an RBI single in the seventh, followed by an RBI single by Carlos Correa in the eighth to end the scoring.

After Freeman's home run in the fifth, Braves hitters had just four hits for the rest of the game, and none in the same inning. Astros closer Kendall Graveman allowed a leadoff single in the eighth inning before retiring six straight hitters to end the game.

The win is tied for the second-biggest comeback in World Series history by a team facing elimination, joining the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1925 World Series and the 1919 White Sox in Game 6. Only the 2002 Angels, who erased a five-run deficit in Game 6, overcame a deeper hole when facing elimination.

Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, with Max Fried starting for the Braves and Luis García starting for Houston.

