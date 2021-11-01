Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Astros Rally From Four-Run Deficit to Win Game 5, Avoid Elimination

Author:

The Astros took the field for Sunday's Game 5 with their backs against the wall, then immediately fell behind 4-0 in the first inning. From there, it was all Houston's night.

The Astros rallied to overcome the early deficit and win Game 5, 9-5, to avoid elimination and shift the series back to Houston. They did so on the strength of a rugged bullpen and contributions from the most unexpected spots in their lineup.

After starting pitcher Framber Valdez allowed five runs in 2.2 innings, manager Dusty Baker began his parade of relievers to great effect. Five Houston relief pitchers combined for 6.1 shutout innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. Those efforts were aided by an offensive onslaught, headlined by catcher Martín Maldonado.

A former Gold Glove-winning backstop who hit a meager .172 this year, Maldonado's primary contributions are on the defensive end. He was 4-for-41 (.098) in the postseason prior to Sunday's game, when he went 1-for-3 and reached base three times with three RBIs. His bases-loaded walk in the fifth inning tied the score at 5-5, and he became the first player in postseason history to drive in a run via a hit, walk and sacrifice fly in the same game.

The Braves jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a grand slam by Adam Duvall in the first inning. Houston tied the game by the third inning, then fell behind on a solo homer by Freddie Freeman in the bottom of the third. Maldonado's walk in the fifth tied the game again, and then the Astros took the lead for good on a two-RBI single by Marwin González.

SI Recommends

Maldonado later had an RBI single in the seventh, followed by an RBI single by Carlos Correa in the eighth to end the scoring.

After Freeman's home run in the fifth, Braves hitters had just four hits for the rest of the game, and none in the same inning. Astros closer Kendall Graveman allowed a leadoff single in the eighth inning before retiring six straight hitters to end the game.

The win is tied for the second-biggest comeback in World Series history by a team facing elimination, joining the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1925 World Series and the 1919 White Sox in Game 6. Only the 2002 Angels, who erased a five-run deficit in Game 6, overcame a deeper hole when facing elimination.

Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, with Max Fried starting for the Braves and Luis García starting for Houston.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Astros Stay Alive
MLB

Astros Avoid Elimination, Rally to Win Game 5

The Astros trailed, 4-0, in the first inning but came back to win Game 5 and send the World Series back to Houston.

kyle busch
NASCAR

Kyle Busch Apologizes for Using R-Word in Post-Race Interview

Busch used the derogatory word meant to describe people with intellectual disabilities following the Cup race at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday.

Cooper Rush attempting a pass while playing for the Cowboys.
NFL

Cooper Rush Leads Cowboys to Win in First Career Start

Before Sunday night, Cooper Rush had only played in two games in his entire NFL career.

1-1-cincy-forde
College Football

The College Football Playoff Race Is Heating Up

Ahead of the playoff selection committee releasing its first rankings on Tuesday, the Dash answers key questions about top contenders.

zack greinke
MLB

Zack Greinke Lines Pinch-Hit Single in Perhaps Final Game Without DH

With the universal DH expected to be implemented in 2022, Game 5 of the World Series marks possibly the final game with pitchers hitting. Zack Greinke rose to the occasion.

Boston Scott
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Waiver Wire Early Pickups

There are four teams on Bye in Week 9 and injuries continue to impact NFL depth charts, time to get a jump on your fantasy football waiver wire research.

Alex Bregman hits RBI double for Astros.
MLB

Braves Organist Attempt to Troll Bregman Goes Wrong

Atlanta's organist played "Free Fallin" before the struggling Alex Bregman went to bat but it didn't work out the way they hoped.

adam duvall
MLB

Adam Duvall Crushes First-Inning Grand Slam in Game 5

With the Braves on the verge of a title, center fielder Adam Duvall came through with a huge first-inning blast.