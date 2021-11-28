Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Rangers, Marcus Semien Agree on Seven-Year Deal

Author:

Coming off their first 100-loss season in nearly 50 years, the Rangers took a Texas-sized step on Sunday toward ensuring such failures don't happy again any time soon.

The Rangers have reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $175 million contract with All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal would keep Semien in Arlington through his age-37 season.

Semien, 31, hit 45 home runs last season, the most ever for a second baseman. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career, batting .265/.334/.538 while playing in all 162 games. He's finished third in American League MVP voting twice in the last three years.

SI Recommends

Prior to last season, Semien primarily played shortstop for the White Sox and A's before shifting to second with Toronto. The move was seamless, with Semien winning his first career Gold Glove award.

After winning back-to-back AL West division titles in 2015 and 2016, the Rangers have posted five consecutive losing seasons, never winning more than 78 games. Texas has not won a postseason series since advancing to the World Series in 2011, where the team lost in seven games to the Cardinals.

More MLB Coverage

YOU MAY LIKE

byron-buxton-minnesota-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Ink Byron Buxton to 7-Year Extension

Byron Buxton will be in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future on an incentive-laden deal that will earn him at least $100 million.

Demarcus Cousins with the Clippers.
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign With Bucks

The four-time All-Star is reportedly signing a non-guaranteed one-year deal.

john-wall-houston-rockets
NBA

Report: Wall Won't Return Without Guaranteed Starting Spot

John Wall is expected to remain away from the court for the foreseeable future.

aidan-hutchinson
College Football

Projections for Every College Football Bowl Game

After the regular season ended with some wild results, where do things stand in bowl season?

David Cutcliffe with Duke.
College Football

Duke Parts Ways With David Cutcliffe

Cutcliffe was hired back in 2007 and accumulated a 77–97 record with the Blue Devils.

weston-mckennie
Soccer

USMNT's Weston McKennie Sustains Knee Injury

The Juventus midfielder was subbed off with the injury in a 1–0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday.

Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Report: USC to Hire Lincoln Riley as Head Coach

Lincoln Riley is reportedly heading to Los Angeles.

Napheesa Collier throws a pass.
Play
WNBA

Lynx Star Napheesa Collier Expecting Her First Child in May

The star forward announced Sunday that she is expecting her first child.