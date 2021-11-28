Report: Rangers, Marcus Semien Agree on Seven-Year Deal

Coming off their first 100-loss season in nearly 50 years, the Rangers took a Texas-sized step on Sunday toward ensuring such failures don't happy again any time soon.

The Rangers have reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $175 million contract with All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal would keep Semien in Arlington through his age-37 season.

Semien, 31, hit 45 home runs last season, the most ever for a second baseman. He made the All-Star team for the first time in his career, batting .265/.334/.538 while playing in all 162 games. He's finished third in American League MVP voting twice in the last three years.

Prior to last season, Semien primarily played shortstop for the White Sox and A's before shifting to second with Toronto. The move was seamless, with Semien winning his first career Gold Glove award.

After winning back-to-back AL West division titles in 2015 and 2016, the Rangers have posted five consecutive losing seasons, never winning more than 78 games. Texas has not won a postseason series since advancing to the World Series in 2011, where the team lost in seven games to the Cardinals.

