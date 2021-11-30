Report: Tigers, SS Javier Báez Finalizing Six-Year Deal

All-Star shortstop Javier Báez is finalizing a six-year deal with the Tigers, according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi was first to report that Báez was close to signing the multiyear deal.

Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, opened last season with the Cubs before joining the Mets in a mid-season trade. On the year, he hit recorded a .265 batting average with 31 home runs and 87 RBI.

Báez spent the first seven full seasons of his career with Chicago, making two All-Star appearances and finishing second in the MVP voting in 2018.

The Tigers finished last season 77–85, their highest win total since 2016. In joining Detroit, Báez will team with two of baseball's top prospects in the field, in corner infielder Spencer Torkelson and outfielder Riley Greene.

Báez marks the latest player out of a crowded group of free-agent shortstops to know his next team. Earlier this week, both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager inked multiyear deals with the Rangers.

It's been an active offseason for the Tigers, who had already traded for Reds catcher Tucker Barnhardt and exercised his $7.5 million option for next year. They also signed former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year, $77 million deal.

