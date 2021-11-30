Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Report: Tigers, SS Javier Báez Finalizing Six-Year Deal

Author:

All-Star shortstop Javier Báez is finalizing a six-year deal with the Tigers, according to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi was first to report that Báez was close to signing the multiyear deal.

Báez, who turns 29 on Wednesday, opened last season with the Cubs before joining the Mets in a mid-season trade. On the year, he hit recorded a .265 batting average with 31 home runs and 87 RBI. 

Báez spent the first seven full seasons of his career with Chicago, making two All-Star appearances and finishing second in the MVP voting in 2018. 

SI Recommends

The Tigers finished last season 77–85, their highest win total since 2016. In joining Detroit, Báez will team with  two of baseball's top prospects in the field, in corner infielder Spencer Torkelson and outfielder Riley Greene.

Báez marks the latest player out of a crowded group of free-agent shortstops to know his next team. Earlier this week, both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager inked multiyear deals with the Rangers.

It's been an active offseason for the Tigers, who had already traded for Reds catcher Tucker Barnhardt and exercised his $7.5 million option for next year. They also signed former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year, $77 million deal. 

More MLB Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

mmqb-power-rankings-week-12-49ers-brandon-aiyuk
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Most of League Stuck in the Middle

How do you rank all 32 teams when anyone can beat anyone and most teams are pulling toward .500? We'll do our best after Week 12.

dCOVsuns_H
Play
NBA

The Suns Have Won 16 In A Row. And It's Been Spectacular.

Phoenix is proving last season's Finals run was no fluke. Here's what's behind the team's red-hot start.

Minnesota Vikings Alexander Mattison
Play
Fantasy

Waiver Wire Pickups & FAAB Advice for Week 13

Chuba Hubbard, Alexander Mattison, Dontrell Hillard are some of your best running back options off the waiver wire.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly looks on during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium.
College Football

Report: Kelly's LSU Deal for 10 Years, More Than $100 Million

Brian Kelly is getting paid in a major way to leave South Bend for Baton Rouge.

jim harbaugh
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Makes Incredible Gesture to UM Staffers

Coming off the biggest win of his Michigan career, Jim Harbaugh is donating his $500,000 bonus to athletic department employees.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly walks off the field after game.
College Football

Blockbuster Power Moves Headline Wildest Week in CFB History

Welcome to the most chaotic week in the history of the sport. If things feel wildly out of control, well, it's because they are.

Notre Dame football schedule 2020 Brian Kelly
College Football

Report: Kelly Texts Apology to Notre Dame Players

Kelly: "My sincere apologies for not being able to be the one to share the news with you directly."

brian kelly
College Football

Brian Kelly’s Quote About Not Leaving Notre Dame Goes Viral

When asked last week about the possibility of leaving Notre Dame, Kelly offered an unequivocal no.