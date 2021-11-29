Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
MLB
Publish date:
Player(s)
Corey Seager

Report: Rangers Agree to 10-Year, $325 Million Deal With SS Corey Seager

Author:

The Rangers have reached an agreement to sign two-time All-Star shortstop and 2020 World Series MVP Corey Seager on a 10-year deal worth $325 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The move would cap a remarkably aggressive push from Texas's front office with the franchise coming off its first 100-loss season since 1973.

The deal does not include an opt out and has a limited trade clause, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Those details were confirmed by The Dallas Morning News

Texas made a major splash on Sunday when they reportedly agreed to a seven-year deal with All-Star second baseman Marcus Semien. As it turns out, that wasn't the last blockbuster addition to the team's middle infield.

Seager, who turns 28 in April, hit .306/.394/.521 with 16 home runs in 95 games last season. The 2016 National League Rookie of the Year winner has spent his entire career with the Dodgers and has won two Silver Slugger awards.

Seager has dealt with injuries throughout his career, missing most of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and only topping the 100-game mark three times. His bat has been consistently productive, though, with a .290/.360/.516 slash line and 131 wRC+ over the past three years.

The Rangers have posted five consecutive losing seasons and have not made the playoffs since 2016. Texas also added to its rotation on Sunday, signing right-handed pitcher Jon Gray to a four-year, $56 million contract.

