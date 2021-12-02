After a year in Milwaukee, Jackie Bradley Jr. is heading back to Boston.

The Red Sox reportedly made a key trade just ahead of Wednesday night's deadline for the collective bargaining agreement to expire, shipping outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers in exchange for Bradley and prospects David Hamilton and Alex Binelas, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Will Sammon of The Athletic was first to report on the return for Renfroe.

In his first season with the Red Sox in 2021, Renfroe enjoyed a bounce-back year after struggling in 2020. The 29-year-old ranked second on the team with 31 home runs and drove in 96 runs, posting a .259/.315/.501 slash line in 144 games. Renfroe is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season.

After spending his first eight seasons with Boston, Bradley signed as a free agent with the Brewers on a two-year, $24 million contract. He struggled last season in Milwaukee, batting .163/.236/.261 with a career-worst 30.8% strikeout rate in 134 games.

Bradley posted a .732 career OPS with the Red Sox, winning a Gold Glove award in 2018 and making the All-Star team in 2016. His contract has a mutual option for 2023.

The Red Sox also reportedly signed left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to a one-year contract worth at least $5 million on Wednesday night before the league is expected begin a lockout Thursday morning.

