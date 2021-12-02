Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Red Sox Trade OF Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee for Jackie Bradley Jr., Prospects

Author:

After a year in Milwaukee, Jackie Bradley Jr. is heading back to Boston.

The Red Sox reportedly made a key trade just ahead of Wednesday night's deadline for the collective bargaining agreement to expire, shipping outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers in exchange for Bradley and prospects David Hamilton and Alex Binelas, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Will Sammon of The Athletic was first to report on the return for Renfroe.

In his first season with the Red Sox in 2021, Renfroe enjoyed a bounce-back year after struggling in 2020. The 29-year-old ranked second on the team with 31 home runs and drove in 96 runs, posting a .259/.315/.501 slash line in 144 games. Renfroe is set to become a free agent following the 2023 season.

SI Recommends

After spending his first eight seasons with Boston, Bradley signed as a free agent with the Brewers on a two-year, $24 million contract. He struggled last season in Milwaukee, batting .163/.236/.261 with a career-worst 30.8% strikeout rate in 134 games.

Bradley posted a .732 career OPS with the Red Sox, winning a Gold Glove award in 2018 and making the All-Star team in 2016. His contract has a mutual option for 2023.

The Red Sox also reportedly signed left-handed pitcher Rich Hill to a one-year contract worth at least $5 million on Wednesday night before the league is expected begin a lockout Thursday morning.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

mlb baseballs
MLB

Report: MLB Owners Vote Unanimously to Institute Lockout

With the MLB's collective bargaining agreement expiring, the league will experience its first work stoppage since 1995.

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The College Football Playoff national championship trophy is displayed during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Source: Format Is Still Biggest Obstacle to CFP Expansion

Continued talks to expand the playoff remained stalled in Wednesday's meeting.

enes freedom
NBA

Enes Freedom Cheered In First Game Since Name Change

The Celtics center became a U.S. citizen this week and has been outspoken recently in trying to draw attention to injustices in China.

Kevin Coleman
College Football

No. 1 Slot Kevin Coleman Scores Four TDs in Four Different Ways

SI99 recruit from St. Louis the latest Freak of the Week honoree

atlanta-braves-world-series
Sportsperson

Braves, Bucks Among Nominees for SI's Team of the Year

The Sports Illustrated Awards will be announced on Dec. 7.

lamelo-ball-hornets
Sportsperson

Ball, Franco Among SI's Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Nominees

The Sports Illustrated Awards will be announced on Dec. 7.

marcus-freeman
College Football

Source: Notre Dame Expected to Offer Marcus Freeman HC Job

Freeman, 35, joined Notre Dame's staff this season after previously coaching at Cincinnati and Purdue.

March 5, 2020; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees walks amongst the players during Notre Dame's first spring football practice at the Irish Athletics Center.
College Football

Sources: Notre Dame OC Rees Turns Down Opportunity at LSU

The 29-year-old will stay in South Bend instead of making the move to Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly.