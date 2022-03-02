Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

MLBPA ‘Disgusted’ by Cancellation of Games, Delivers Scathing Response to Decision

Nine straight days of bargaining. No end in sight. 

MLB and the MLB Players Association have failed to agree on terms for a new collective bargaining agreement by Monday’s owner-imposed deadline, prompting commissioner Rob Manfred to delay the start of the season. It was slated to begin on March 31. 

In response, the MLBPA released a statement on Twitter denouncing the cancellation of the start of the season. 

“Rob Manfred and MLB’s owners have cancelled the start of the season. Players and fans around the world who love baseball are disgusted, but sadly not surprised,” the statement reads. ”From the beginning of these negotiations, Players’ objectives have been consistent—to promote competition, provide fair compensation for young Players, and to uphold the integrity of our market system. Against the backdrop of growing revenues and record profits, we are seeking nothing more than a fair agreement.”

It‘s the first time since 1995 that regular season games have been affected by a work stoppage, with two series for each team being canceled. In the commissioner’s press conference, Manfred said that the agreement offered “huge” benefits to MLB players and fans. He also said that the “last five years have been very difficult for the league from a revenue perspective.”

SI Recommends

According to The Score's Travis Sawchik, MLB totaled approximately $43 billion in that period.

On Tuesday, the owners made their “best and final” offer to the players ahead of the already-extended deadline. Reportedly, the proposal had no changes to the current competitive balance tax thresholds and small raises to the minimum salary. The Players Association unanimously rejected it

“What Rob Manfred characterized as a “defensive lockout” is, in fact, the culmination of a decades-long attempt by owners to break out Player fraternity,” it said. “As in the past, this effort will fail. We are united and committed to negotiating a far deal that will improve the sport for Players, fans and everyone who loves our game.”

Manfred said that the two sides will meet again in New York and continue negotiations. Per Fansided’s Robert Murray, the MLBPA has organized a training facility in Arizona, and there is interest in establishing one in Florida, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

rob manfred (3)
Play
MLB

This Is the Path MLB Chose

Rob Manfred made it sound as if the league had no choice but to lock out the players and cancel games. That isn’t true.

By Emma Baccellieri
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred
Play
MLB

Every Game Canceled With Today’s MLB Announcement

Rob Manfred announced that the first two series of the season will be canceled, and Opening Day will be pushed from March 31.

By Dan Lyons
rob manfred (3)
MLB

MLB Players React to Rob Manfred Delaying Opening Day

After the commissioner announced he would be canceling regular season games, players from around the league did not hold back their disdain.

By Nick Selbe
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred gestures as he answers questions during a news conference after negotiations with the players' association toward a labor deal, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla.
MLB

MLB Cancels Games, ‘Prepared to Continue Negotiations’

For the first time in nearly three decades, several regular season games will canceled because of a work stoppage.

By Madeline Coleman
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) high fives fans as he exits the field after the Michigan defeat Northern Illinois 63-10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.
Extra Mustard

Michigan Player’s Quote Gets Posted in Ohio State Locker Room

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy: “.. that’s all we know is beating Ohio State right now.”

By Wilton Jackson
nfl-colts-carson-wentz-done
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Carson Wentz's Future With Colts in Doubt

WR Michael Pittman Jr. could have most to gain with an upgrade at QB.

By Jennifer Piacenti
mlb lockout
Play
MLB

MLB Opening Day Delayed After Sides Fail to Agree on New CBA

Nine days of negotiations failed to produce a new deal, and the league plans on following through on its plans to cancel regular-season games.

By Nick Selbe
Utah State Aggies head coach Blake Anderson takes reviews a play on the scoreboard during the second half against the Brigham Young Cougars at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.
College Football

Utah State Football Coach Blake Anderson’s Son Dies

The death of Anderson’s son follows the August 2019 death of his late wife, Wendy, who died of cancer.

By Daniela Perez