New Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was introduced to the Los Angeles media on Friday for the first time since joining the franchise in free agency.

In the introductory press conference on Friday, Freeman was asked about the Braves, the only franchise he’s ever played for, and whether or not they made a serious push for him in free agency.

“As the season went on, there were no talks, so you figure this is what was going to happen. When you get to free agency, all things are kind of off,” Freeman said.

Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract earlier this week, as the five-time All-Star and one of the best free agents on the market officially came off the board.

When free agency began and it became more realistic that Freeman could leave the team that he won a World Series with last October, he was expecting more communication from the Braves, but that communication never truly materialized.

“The communication wasn’t all there in the offseason. I got two phone calls. … I got more from Andrew [Friedman, the Dodgers president] to my agent in a matter of a couple hours. I didn’t know what was going on. I got one call the day [from the Braves] before the lockout, just checking in, and got one call when the lockout was lifted, just checking in. I didn’t know how to interpret that,” Freeman explained.

After the Braves traded for Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and signed him to a multi-year extension earlier this week, it was a clear signal that Freeman’s time in Atlanta was over.

After the trade, a video emerged of Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos holding back tears when asked about the end of the Freeman era.

“It’s a tough deal,” Anthopoulos briefly stated.

When asked about Anthopoulos’s comments on Friday, Freeman’s response was brief.

“I saw them. That’s all I’ll say.”

Freeman wasn’t sure he was ever going to get to free agency, but once he did, going home to Los Angeles was a top option.

“I don’t think I’d ever get to free agency if we’re being honest about it,” he said. “I tried to take a step back and take it all in. It came down to wanting to come home. If it wasn’t the Braves, this was going to be the best decision.”

