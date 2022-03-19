Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Freddie Freeman on Braves: ‘Communication Wasn’t All There’

New Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was introduced to the Los Angeles media on Friday for the first time since joining the franchise in free agency.

In the introductory press conference on Friday, Freeman was asked about the Braves, the only franchise he’s ever played for, and whether or not they made a serious push for him in free agency.

“As the season went on, there were no talks, so you figure this is what was going to happen. When you get to free agency, all things are kind of off,” Freeman said.

Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract earlier this week, as the five-time All-Star and one of the best free agents on the market officially came off the board.

When free agency began and it became more realistic that Freeman could leave the team that he won a World Series with last October, he was expecting more communication from the Braves, but that communication never truly materialized.

“The communication wasn’t all there in the offseason. I got two phone calls. … I got more from Andrew [Friedman, the Dodgers president] to my agent in a matter of a couple hours. I didn’t know what was going on. I got one call the day [from the Braves] before the lockout, just checking in, and got one call when the lockout was lifted, just checking in. I didn’t know how to interpret that,” Freeman explained.

After the Braves traded for Athletics first baseman Matt Olson and signed him to a multi-year extension earlier this week, it was a clear signal that Freeman’s time in Atlanta was over. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the trade, a video emerged of Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos holding back tears when asked about the end of the Freeman era.

“It’s a tough deal,” Anthopoulos briefly stated.

When asked about Anthopoulos’s comments on Friday, Freeman’s response was brief.

“I saw them. That’s all I’ll say.”

Freeman wasn’t sure he was ever going to get to free agency, but once he did, going home to Los Angeles was a top option.

“I don’t think I’d ever get to free agency if we’re being honest about it,” he said. “I tried to take a step back and take it all in. It came down to wanting to come home. If it wasn’t the Braves, this was going to be the best decision.”

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

cleveland-browns-helmet-deshaun-watson
NFL

Browns Will Never Live Down Deshaun Watson Trade

For so long Cleveland had been a lovable loser of a franchise, but everyone involved sold their souls to acquire a quarterback still facing sexual assault lawsuits.

By Conor Orr
Michael Thomas with a ball on his arm.
Play
Extra Mustard

Michael Thomas Clarifies Tweet After Watson Chooses Browns

The Saints wide receiver was wowed by the Browns quarterback’s new contract.

By Daniel Chavkin
January 4, 2020: Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) leaves the field after an NFL game against Bills.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Deshaun Watson to the Browns

In a shocking twist, Cleveland gets the elite fantasy QB it was looking for.

By Michael Fabiano
shakira-austin-ole-miss-upset
Play
College Basketball

Stars Austin, Kitley Ousted Early in Women’s Tourney

With No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 5 Virginia Tech upset in the first round, two of the sport’s most dominant players are packing earlier than expected.

By Ben Pickman
Texas celebrates after Marcus Carr buzzer-beater to end the first half against Virginia Tech.
Extra Mustard

Texas Covers Half-Point First-Half Spread on Wild Shot

A Marcus Carr halfcourt shot at the buzzer led to an incredible bad beat for Virginia Tech bettors.

By Mike McDaniel
Auburn’s K.D. Johnson, center, reacts after scoring during the first half of a college basketball game against Jacksonville State in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Greenville, S.C.
Play
College Basketball

Auburn Runs on K.D. Johnson’s Boundless Energy

The Tigers rolled in their first-round matchup with Jacksonville State, in large part due to Johnson’s unrelenting effort and impact.

By Jason Jordan
Saint Mary’s Logan Johnson lifts his arms in celebration vs Gonzaga
Play
College Basketball

Out of Gonzaga’s Shadow, Saint Mary’s Deserves Its Due

Randy Bennett has done an exceptional job building a consistent program. Is this the year for the Gaels’ big moment?

By Greg Bishop
andrew-berry-jimmy-haslam
Play
NFL

This Is How Far NFL Teams Will Go in Chasing a QB

The Browns made a series of unprecedented moves to land Deshaun Watson. And if they hadn’t, another team would have.

By Albert Breer