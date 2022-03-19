Braves Sign Former Dodger Kenley Jansen to One-Year Deal

The Braves announced the signing of former Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen to a one-year, $16 million deal on Friday.

Jansen broke into MLB in 2010 with the Dodgers and spent the last 12 seasons in Los Angeles.

As a Dodger, Jansen recorded at least 20 saves nine times in his last 10 seasons, with the only time not being in the 2020 shortened season. He also had over 40 saves three times, including a career-high 47 in 2016.

Jansen has made three All-Star games, all between 2016 and ’18, and finished top 5 in Cy Young voting and top 15 in MVP voting in 2017.

Jansen is the second big-name Atlanta addition, joining first baseman Matt Olson. He also joins a loaded Braves bullpen, where he may not be the primary closer for the first time since 2011. Will Smith leads the way for the defending World Champs, having recorded 37 saves last year, and Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and recently signed Collin McHugh also occupy the bullpen.

Atlanta signing a longtime Dodger also comes after the Dodgers signed longtime Brave Freddie Freeman.The two sides have met in the postseason three times in the last four years and are building something of a rivalry in the National League.

With Jansen officially moving out, the Dodgers’ bullpen is now headlined by Blake Treinen.

