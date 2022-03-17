Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Report: Dodgers to Sign 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman to Six-Year Deal

After winning the 2021 World Series for the only franchise he’s ever played for as a professional, five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman will sign with the Dodgers, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

The contract covers six years and Is worth $162 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

Freeman, who is a California native, was widely expected to return to the Braves on a long-term deal. But on Monday, Atlanta traded for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson, essentially removing them from the bidding for Freeman. Two days later, the Dodgers have swooped in with an aggressive offer to lure the 32-year-old to Los Angeles. 

When Freeman and the Braves failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to MLB’s 99-day lockout, it became increasingly likely that Freeman would explore his options once the work stoppage ended. Atlanta was reportedly reluctant to extend a six-year offer to the 32-year-old slugger.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Freeman compiled 180 hits last season, batting .300 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. He was an integral part of delivering Atlanta its first championship in 26 years, which included a six-game victory over Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series.

Now, Freeman joins a star-studded Dodgers lineup featuring outfielder Mookie Betts, third baseman Justin Turner, shortstop Trea Turner, outfielder Cody Bellinger and first/second baseman Max Muncy. With the National League now adding a designated hitter to its lineup as part of the new CBA, it’s possible that Muncy will be a candidate to slide into that role, opening up first base for Freeman in the position that he’s played his entire career.

After winning the World Series in 2020, the Dodgers should once again be a major factor this October.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

spencer dinwiddie
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie Hits Second Straight Game-Winner vs. Nets

For the second game in a row, Dinwiddie delivered in the clutch for the Mavericks—this time against his former team.

By Nick Selbe
chris godwin
NFL

Report: Bucs, WR Chris Godwin Agree to Three-Year Contract

After the return of Tom Brady, Tampa Bay has taken key steps to bolster the team's passing attack.

By Nick Selbe
nfl-free-agency-grades-dj-chark-charvarius-ward
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major signings as they happen. Von Miller, Charvarius Ward, Marcus Williams, J.C. Jackson, Mitch Trubisky, Randy Gregory, Christian Kirk, and more.

By Conor Orr
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Rose Namajunas to fight Carla Esparza UFC 274
MMA

Source: Rose Namajunas, Carla Esparza to Co-Headline UFC 274

The fight is a rematch from December 2014, which Esparza (18–6) won by submission to crown herself the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight champ.

By Justin Barrasso
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87)
Play
Extra Mustard

Rob Gronkowski Hints at Potential Buccaneers Return

A local Tampa man captured a video of the tight end discussing his future at a barber shop.

By Madison Williams
Joc Pederson in the dugout for the Atlanta Braves.
Play
MLB

Report: Joc Pederson Signs One-Year Deal With Giants

The outfielder is back in the NL West after previously spending seven seasons with the Dodgers.

By Daniel Chavkin
Von Miller
Play
NFL

Bills Swipe Von Miller From Rams on Six-Year Contract

Miller will now try to win his third Super Bowl with as many teams in Buffalo.

By Wilton Jackson