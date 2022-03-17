After winning the 2021 World Series for the only franchise he’s ever played for as a professional, five-time All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman will sign with the Dodgers, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

The contract covers six years and Is worth $162 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.

Freeman, who is a California native, was widely expected to return to the Braves on a long-term deal. But on Monday, Atlanta traded for Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson, essentially removing them from the bidding for Freeman. Two days later, the Dodgers have swooped in with an aggressive offer to lure the 32-year-old to Los Angeles.

When Freeman and the Braves failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to MLB’s 99-day lockout, it became increasingly likely that Freeman would explore his options once the work stoppage ended. Atlanta was reportedly reluctant to extend a six-year offer to the 32-year-old slugger.

Freeman compiled 180 hits last season, batting .300 with 31 home runs and 83 RBI. He was an integral part of delivering Atlanta its first championship in 26 years, which included a six-game victory over Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series.

Now, Freeman joins a star-studded Dodgers lineup featuring outfielder Mookie Betts, third baseman Justin Turner, shortstop Trea Turner, outfielder Cody Bellinger and first/second baseman Max Muncy. With the National League now adding a designated hitter to its lineup as part of the new CBA, it’s possible that Muncy will be a candidate to slide into that role, opening up first base for Freeman in the position that he’s played his entire career.

After winning the World Series in 2020, the Dodgers should once again be a major factor this October.

