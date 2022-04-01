Skip to main content
MLB Update: Jacob deGrom Expected to Miss Significant Time with Shoulder Injury and A.J. Pollock Traded
Mets Ace Jacob deGrom Expected to Miss Significant Time With Shoulder Injury

Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom will not throw for up to four weeks and begin the season on the injured list, the team reported Friday afternoon.

After deGrom underwent an MRI Friday morning, New York found a stress reaction on his right scapula, which caused inflammation. The team said he will be re-evaluated after a month, and they will then determine how to move forward from there.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the MRI showed no damage to the muscles, tendons or ligaments in deGrom’s shoulder. Instead, the injury is located closer to the bone in the area.

deGrom was supposed to pitch in his third Spring Training game on Friday, but was scratched after he felt tightness in his shoulder on Thursday. In his first two starts of the spring, deGrom had combined for five innings, five hits, one run and 10 strikeouts.

The 2018 and ’19 Cy Young award winner had a historic beginning to the ’21 season, compiling just a 1.08 ERA in 92 total innings with 146 strikeouts and just 11 walks. However, arm injuries cut his season short, including a forearm injury that ended his season in July.

The Mets started the 2021 campaign 46-38 and in first place of the NL East after deGrom made his last start of the season. However, they finished the season with a 77-85 record and in third place in the division.

With deGrom out, the Mets’ offseason moves become even more important. New York will lean on Max Scherzer to lead the staff after signing him to a three-year, $130 million contract. Additionally, the Mets traded for former A’s pitcher Chris Bassitt, who had a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts last year.

In the offseason, deGrom has the chance to opt-out of his contract, something he already said he plans on doing. However, he still mentioned he wants to stay a Met for the rest of his career.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets 

