Report: Max Scherzer Finalizing Multiyear Deal With Mets

Following days of increased MLB free-agency activity, the hot stove has now officially been cranked up to high heat.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is reportedly finalizing a multiyear deal with the Mets, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported that the deal would be for three years and $130 million.

Scherzer, 37, went 15–4 with a 2.46 ERA in 30 starts for the Dodgers and Nationals last season, getting traded to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline. He made the All-Star team for the eighth consecutive time and finished third in Cy Young Award voting. He's finished in the top five for the award in eight of the past nine seasons.

After coming into the season with high expectations and maintaining first-place position for much of the first half, New York faltered after the All-Star break and won only 77 games, posting its fourth losing season in five years. Injuries limited ace Jacob deGrom to just 15 starts, and fellow starter Marcus Stroman is also a free agent after going 10–13 with a 3.02 ERA last season.

The Mets added to their offense earlier in the week, signing outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha and infielder Eduardo Escobar all on the same day.

