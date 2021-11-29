Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Updated:
Original:

Report: Max Scherzer Finalizing Multiyear Deal With Mets

Author:

Following days of increased MLB free-agency activity, the hot stove has now officially been cranked up to high heat.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is reportedly finalizing a multiyear deal with the Mets, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman first reported that the deal would be for three years and $130 million.

SI Recommends

Scherzer, 37, went 15–4 with a 2.46 ERA in 30 starts for the Dodgers and Nationals last season, getting traded to Los Angeles in a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline. He made the All-Star team for the eighth consecutive time and finished third in Cy Young Award voting. He's finished in the top five for the award in eight of the past nine seasons.

After coming into the season with high expectations and maintaining first-place position for much of the first half, New York faltered after the All-Star break and won only 77 games, posting its fourth losing season in five years. Injuries limited ace Jacob deGrom to just 15 starts, and fellow starter Marcus Stroman is also a free agent after going 10–13 with a 3.02 ERA last season.

The Mets added to their offense earlier in the week, signing outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha and infielder Eduardo Escobar all on the same day.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Watch: Lincoln Riley Lands in L.A. Wearing USC Gear

USC posted video of Riley's arrival in Los Angeles.

Duke celebrates its win over Gonzaga
College Basketball

Top-Five Carnage Leads to New Men's AP No. 1

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas all lost during Feast Week, opening up a lot of room at the top of the rankings.

France Football's Ballon d'Or trophy
Soccer

Men's Ballon D'Or Top 30 Voting Order Revealed

The Ballon d'Or will be given out in Paris on Monday, with France Football trickling out the order of its 30-man shortlist over the course of the day.

George Kambosos wins lightweight boxing title.
Boxing

George Kambosos Crowned Lightweight King After Upsetting Teófimo López

Kambosos told anyone who would listen he would beat López. The underdog did just that Saturday, shocking the world with a split-decision victory.

lincoln-riley
Extra Mustard

'Traitor' Signs Spotted on Oklahoma's Campus After Riley Exit

Lincoln Riley was announced as USC's next head coach on Sunday.

Kevin Gausman with the San Francisco Giants
MLB

Kevin Gausman Helps Blue Jays Keep Pace in Loaded AL East

Toronto signed him to a reported five-year, $110 million deal, and he could be a better investment than Robbie Ray.

Mike McCarthy coaches on the sideline.
NFL

Report: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Tests Positive for COVID-19

McCarthy will miss Thursday's game vs. the Saints after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19.

Valentino Lazaro's scorpion kick goal is nominated for the Puskas Award
Soccer

FIFA Reveals 2021 Puskas Award Nominees

There are 11 contenders for the annual honor given to best goal in world soccer over the past year.