Less than 24 hours after Jacob deGrom was ruled out for the start of the season due to a stress reaction on his right scapula, the injury bug struck another member on the Mets’ pitching staff.

Eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer revealed that he is dealing with a hamstring “hiccup” that caused him to miss a scheduled start in New York’s intrasquad game on Saturday. Speaking to reporters, he described himself as day-to-day, though he admitted he isn’t sure whether or not he will be ready to pitch when Opening Day rolls around next week.

“It’s tough to say absolutely yes or absolutely no,” Scherzer explained on Saturday. “For me, it’s a day-to-day thing. That’s how these [hamstring] things have presented themselves in the past… Most likely you get back out there quick. That’s kind of the history of how these little hiccups on my leg work and I’m hoping that it’s the same thing, but when you’re dealing with hammies you never know.”

Scherzer continued, saying that he still has the ability to throw a baseball with velocity and get velocity but that his hamstring flared up when preparing to pitch in Saturday’s simulated game.

According to Mets manager Buck Showalter, Scherzer hasn’t been ruled out of Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Nationals as of this weekend.

After closing out last season with the Dodgers, Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets this offseason. He made his eighth All-Star team and posted a combined 2.46 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 179.1 innings pitched with the Nationals and the Dodgers in 2021.

