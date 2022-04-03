Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Yankees, Mets Pull Off Third Trade Between Clubs Since 2005

They say New York is the city that never sleeps—a philosophy that apparently applies to MLB’s hot stove.

Four days before the start of the regular season, the Yankees and Mets pulled off a rare trade between the Big Apple’s two clubs in swapping a pair of relief pitchers. Miguel Castro will head from Queens to the Bronx, while the Mets added left-hander Joely Rodríguez.

The deal marks just the third time since 2005 that the Yankees and Mets have trade with one another, and the 18th overall. Adding another element to the trade is the relationship between the two sides’ front offices—Mets general manager Billy Eppler spent three years as an assistant GM with the Yankees under current GM Brian Cashman.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Castro, 27, will be pitching for his fifth team of his career. He posted a 3.45 ERA with 77 strikeouts and 43 walks in 70 1/3 innings for the Mets last season. The hard-throwing right-hander averaged 98 miles per hour on his sinker in 2021, and has been a ground-ball pitcher throughout his career.

Rodríguez, 30, had a 4.66 ERA across 46 1/3 innings last year. He debuted in 2016 and has also spent time with the Phillies and Rangers during his career.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates after scoring against Duke during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Play
Betting

Kansas vs. North Carolina National Title Game Bets

The final game of March Madness tips-off on Monday night when Kansas takes the floor against North Carolina.

By Frankie Taddeo
Feb 8, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) passes during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 80-76.
College Basketball

Auburn Forward, Defensive POY Walker Kessler Declares For 2022 NBA Draft

The 7-foot-1 sophomore led the nation in total blocks this season.

By Jelani Scott
Bucks legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes in the Bucks again.
Play
NBA

Abdul-Jabbar Says LeBron Has Done Things ‘He Should Be Embarrassed About’

Addressing reporters after a brief ceremony, Kareem praised the Lakers superstar’s efforts in the community, but reiterated he needs to do more.

By Chris Mannix
Roman Reigns and The Usos pose with their title belts
Play
Wrestling

‘WrestleMania 38’ Live Blog: Results, Highlights, Analysis

Follow along for updates as WWE’s biggest show of the year unfolds from AT&T Stadium.

By Dan Gartland
Carlos Alcaraz holds a trophy after winning the Miami Open.
Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Miami Open Champion

The 18-year-old claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 title with a straight-set victory.

By Associated Press
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) is helped off the court after sustaining an apparent injury after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

UNC’s Armando Bacot Says He’s Playing in National Title Game

The double-double machine sustained an injury late in the win over Duke on Saturday night.

By Jelani Scott
North Carolina’s Caleb Love (2) celebrates after scoring against Duke during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men’s Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.
Play
Extra Mustard

Did UNC Gain An All-Time Edge Over Duke After Final Four Victory?

The Tar Heels are now 50–50 against the Blue Devils in the Coach K era.

By Jelani Scott
North Carolina's Leaky Black (left) and Kansas's Ochai Agbaji (right)
Play
College Baseball

Five Matchups That Will Decide UNC-Kansas

With a national championship on the line, battles like Leaky Black vs. Ochai Agbaji will determine which team cuts down the nets Monday.

By Kevin Sweeney