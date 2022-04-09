Skip to main content
MLB
Benches Clear in Cubs-Brewers After Andrew McCutchen Gets Hit by a Pitch

After Friday night saw a heated exchange following Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor taking a pitch to the face from Nationals pitcher Steve Cishek, more sparks flew in an NL Central battle on Saturday between the Cubs and Brewers.

Sparking MLB’s second bench-clearing incident in as many days, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson sent a 93-mph fastball into the hip of Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen, who did not react kindly. 

Thompson was subsequently ejected from the game.

The pitch appeared to have some intent behind it after Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras and left fielder Ian Happ were both hit by pitches earlier in the contest.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell could be seen yelling in the direction of Thompson, while Cubs centerfielder Jason Heyward is seen sprinting into the scrum from the outfield to shout at Counsell and members of the Brewers bench.

The Cubs won the game 9-0 to move to 2–0 on the season.

