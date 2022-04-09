Skip to main content
Mets, Nationals Benches Clear After Pitch Strikes Francisco Lindor’s Face

Tensions flared in D.C. on Friday night after Nationals reliever Steve Cishek struck Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor with an 0-1 fastball that hit him in the face.

Lindor became the fourth Mets player to be hit by a pitch in just 14 innings of baseball against the Nationals to start the season. 

Mets manager Buck Showalter took exception to Cishek’s pitch striking his star shortstop, and left the dugout to aggressively approach Cishek. As anticipated, the benches cleared, the bullpens cleared and tensions hit a crescendo at Nationals Park.

Lindor left the game due to the injury and was replaced by Luis Guillorme as a pinch runner.

Friday was an emotional night in the early-season divisional rivalry game to begin with, as Max Scherzer was on the bump for the Mets in his first start of the season against his former team. 

Scherzer spent the last seven seasons with the Nationals prior to being traded to the Dodgers during last year’s trade deadline. He signed with the Mets in free agency prior to the league lockout this spring.

For a multitude of reasons, the divisional rivalry between the Nats and Mets will be one to watch throughout the rest of the weekend and beyond. 

