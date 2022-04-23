Tigers legend and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera joined the 3,000 hit club on Saturday against the Rockies, cementing his spot as the 33rd member of the illustrious list.

The hit, a single, came in the first inning of the scoreless game.

After recording his 2,999th hit on Wednesday night against Yankees, Cabrera was asked about potentially reaching his 3,000th hit against New York on Thursday.

“A scout from the Yankees told me, ‘If you make it, it’s going to be as a pitcher.’ He got fired,’” Cabrera joked.

Ultimately, Cabrera went 0-for-3 with an intentional walk in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game that set the baseball world abuzz, which led to Cabrera reaching the historic milestone this weekend against the Rockies instead.

Despite all of the talk about the hits record, Cabrera has remained instead on helping the Tigers win games.

For the 39-year-old Cabrera, who is certainly in the twilight of his career, Saturday serves as another reminder of what kind of career the 11-time All-Star has had.

Now, with the milestone in the rearview mirror, his focus can continue to be on team achievements as the Tigers try to win the AL Central for the first time since 2014.

