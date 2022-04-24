Skip to main content
Free-Agent OF Michael Conforto Has Shoulder Surgery, Won’t Play Until 2023

Free agent outfielder Michael Conforto will not play this season after recently undergoing shoulder surgery, per ESPN.

Conforto, who suffered the injury while training in January, is expected to be ready to play in 2023, his agent Scott Boras confirmed to ESPN. The former Mets outfielder declined a one-year, $18.4 million deal from New York in November, nearly a month before the start of MLB’s labor lockout.

The 29-year-old is coming off a trying 2021 season that saw him record the second-lowest batting average (.232) and OPS (.729) of his career. Conforto logged 14 home runs and 55 RBIs in 125 games played for the Mets, who finished 77–85. 

Conforto spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Mets, earning an All-Star selection in 2017. He hit a career-best .322 with nine HRs and 31 RBIs during a pandemic-shortened campaign in 2020. 

On his career, Conforto has recorded 132 home runs and 396 RBIs along with a .255 batting average in 757 appearances.

