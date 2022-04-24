White Sox Say Eloy Jiménez Has Right Hamstring Strain, Out 6-8 Weeks

The White Sox announced Sunday outfielder Eloy Jiménez will miss at least 6-8 weeks with a right hamstring strain he suffered on Saturday.

“After returning to Chicago, Eloy will undergo further evaluation by White Sox team physicians at Rush and a treatment plan will be put into place,” the team said in a statement.

Chicago also said it will have more information about the injury on Tuesday.

Jiménez’s injury came while running to first base vs. Minnesota during Saturday’s game. After passing the bag, he went to the ground and immediately grabbed his right leg. He had to be carted off the field while exiting the game.

Jiménez also missed significant time with an injury last season. He played 55 games in 2021 due to a torn pectoral muscle, but he made an impact with 10 home runs during that span. So far this season, Jiménez has gotten off to a slow start, with only one home run and a .590 OPS in his first 11 games.

Chicago has been bit by the injury bug to begin the year, including a knee injury for Lance Lynn, an oblique injury for Yoán Moncada, and an elbow injury for Garrett Crochet. The White Sox have gotten off to a 6–8 start entering Sunday after winning 93 games to win the AL Central in 2021.

More MLB Coverage: