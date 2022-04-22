Skip to main content
Kelsie Whitmore Becomes First Woman to Play in Game in MLB-Affiliated League

Staten Island FerryHawks player Kelsie Whitmore made history when she became the first woman to play in a league affiliated with MLB in a game against the Charleston Dirty Birds on Thursday.

The FerryHawks, an expansion team, played their first game in franchise history and are part of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Whitmore, who started the game as the team’s first base coach, entered the game in the ninth inning as a pinch runner for catcher Norberto Susini in Staten Island’s 5–3 loss to Charleston at Appalachian Power Park.

Despite Thursday’s loss, Whitmore said playing in the game was the “best feeling ever.” 

“Anytime on a ballfield… being surrounded by guys that have played at very high levels—major-league level, minor league level—it’s great to be surrounded by them,” Whitmore said.

FerryHawks general manager Gary Perone signed the 23-year-old on April 8. Whitmore previously told Howard Megdal in a story for Sports Illustrated that instead of her feeling as though her historic opportunity is a lot of pressure, she allows her “drive” and “talent” to guide her in embracing the pressure.

“Know that there’s going to be failures that come with it, and understand that’s part of it. I’m going to make mistakes; I’m going to fail,” Whitmore told SI. “And that’s all part of it. And my biggest goal was to come here to develop, and gain knowledge to be the best version of myself.”

Whitmore is no stranger to greatness in both baseball and softball. She served as a pitcher and outfielder for Cal State Fullerton’s softball team and won the 2021 Big West Conference Player of the Year, recording a .395/.507/.824 slash line.

Medgal: How Kelsie Whitmore Became the Face of Women’s Baseball Progress

She also played on the United States national women’s baseball team and won a gold at the Pan Am Games in 2015. From 2014 to ’19, Whitmore pitched to a .135 ERA over 26 2/3 innings with Team USA.

When it comes to men’s pro baseball, she played in 18 games with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, an independent league, from 2016 to ‘17. Whitmore recorded 30 plate appearances, two hits, two runs and walked four times. She also pitched three innings, played in the outfield and notched six putouts with no errors.

While it was only her first game in the Atlantic League, it likely will not be the last for Whitmore, who plans to embrace her two-way talents. 

