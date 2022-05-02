Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment With Two Years Left on Contract

The Mets designated second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment on Monday, the team announced.

Canó is owed around $37.6 million for a contract that was scheduled to run through the 2023 season, according to Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

Now 39, Canó returned to the Mets in 2022 after his 2021 suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He hit .195 this season with one home run and three RBI in 41 at-bats.

After making five All-Star appearances in nine seasons with the Yankees to start his career, Canó signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Mariners prior to the start of the 2014 season.

After serving an 80-game suspension for PEDs in May of 2018, the Mariners traded Canó to New York for a package that included All-Star outfielder Jay Bruce.

Now with two PED suspensions to his name and a deteriorating stat-line, it’s unknown whether or not Canó will ever play in the major leagues again.

More MLB Coverage:

More MLB Coverage: