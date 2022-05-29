Skip to main content
Video of Tommy Pham Slapping Joc Pederson Has Leaked

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson on Friday night, leading to one of the strangest sports feuds in recent memory. Now, we can see the moment that began the excitement.

The video shows Pham approaching Pederson and one other member of the Giants, and slapping Pederson before both teams converged to separate the two.

Pham was suspended three games for the action. He is missing the Reds entire series with the Giants.

The issue between the team seemed to stem from whether Pederson properly used Injured Reserve on Jeff Wilson despite Wilson not actually being on IR. Pham also claimed that Pederson “disrespected” the Padres in a group text, which prompted Pederson to show the media the specific text he sent.

Both players agreed that there was a lot of money on the line, with Pham going as far as to say he is a “big dog” in Vegas when it comes to money. Pederson said Pham dropped out of the league in the middle of the season in part due to this issue.

