Reds outfielder Tommy Pham reportedly slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in a pregame altercation stemming from a disagreement the two had in a fantasy football league, according to The Athletic.

Pham was scratched from the lineup just before the game began on Friday night. Major League Baseball is investigating the incident, per The Athletic, and Pham agreed not to play pending the results of the league investigation.

According to the report, the confrontation occurred during Reds batting practice in left field. Players from both sides ran in to break up the altercation.

When asked about the incident in pregame press availability, Giants manager Gabe Kapler didn’t have much to offer regarding the incident.

“We’re investigating it and learning as much as we can about the incident,” Kapler said. “I don’t really have much more than that for you right now. I sense we’ll have a clearer understanding after the game.”

Pham and Pederson are both in their first season with their respective teams. Entering Friday night, Pham is hitting .233 with five homers and 17 RBIs with the Reds, while Pederson is hitting .260 with 11 homers and 24 RBIs for the Giants.

