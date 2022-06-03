On Wednesday, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor knocked in at least one RBI for his 10th straight game, becoming the only player in franchise history besides legendary catcher Mike Piazza to accomplish the feat. He’ll have to wait at least one game to see if he can keep that streak alive.

After back-to-back sweeps of NL East rivals at home, the Mets hit the road for a West Coast swing. They’ll be without Lindor for Thursday’s series opener against the Dodgers, after he suffered a freak finger injury, accidentally closing his hotel door on his hand.

“After I finished my massage I went into my room, and I have double doors. And I went to close, I didn’t think the other one would close, they closed at the same time, and the next thing you know, I have a swollen finger,” Lindor explained.

“I ran around the room for three minutes, I didn’t want to look at it and then when I finally looked at it, I was like, ‘Okay.’ I felt like I had my heart in that one finger.”

Lindor called the finger “bad,” saying that he doesn’t have “good sensation on the baseball,” but is hopeful it won’t be a long-term concern.

Based on the tweet from team owner Steven Cohen in response, it doesn’t sound as if the Mets are overly concerned either.

Lindor wrapped up May by winning NL Player of the Week thanks to his recent hot streak. On the year, he’s hitting .261/.345/.442 with eight home runs, 43 RBIs and 37 runs scored.

New York and Los Angeles, the teams with the two best records in the National League, begin their four-game series at 10:10 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

