After a bench-clearing incident between the Astros and Mariners on Monday, MLB has disciplined six players or coaches involved.

The benches cleared in the ninth inning after Seattle’s Ty France was hit by a pitch thrown by Houston’s Hector Neris. Later in the inning, after warnings were issued to both dugouts, Neris was ejected after he threw a fastball that narrowly missed hitting Eugenio Suárez in the head.

The only player who received punishment was Neris, who received a four-game suspension and a fine for also attempting to hit Suárez near the head while warnings were in place.

Both managers were disciplined. Astros manager Dusty Baker received a one-game suspension and a fine for Neris’s intentional actions. Mariners manager Scott Servais received a fine for the incident. Additionally, three Astros coaches, Joe Espada, Omar López and Troy Snitker were fined.

None of the fine amounts were disclosed.

The incident can be seen here:

After France’s plate appearance, Julio Rodríguez came up to the plate and launched a two-run home run to help seal Seattle’s 7–4 win.

The two teams play each other again Tuesday night, and Baker will be missing from the team’s dugout unless he decides to appeal his suspension, which would be held in abeyance until that process is over. Neris’s suspension is also scheduled to begin Tuesday barring an appeal.

