Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Blue Jays’ Guillermo Martinez Dealt Five-Game Suspension, Fine

MLB suspended Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct before the game on Wednesday. Before a game vs. Chicago, Martínez got ejected then made contact with home plate umpire Doug Eddings while exchanging lineup cards.

“I’d like to apologize to the umpiring crew from Wednesday’s game in Chicago,” Martínez said in a statement. “I understand umpires have a tough job and respect their position, but I could have stood up for my players in a different manner. I lost my temper at an inappropriate time, and it shouldn’t have happened.”

Martínez seemingly had an issue with the way Eddings called the game as the home plate umpire the night before. The Blue Jays lost to the White Sox 7-6 in 12 innings as both sides complained about Eddings’s calls as the umpire behind the plate. Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected in that game as well.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Coaches cannot appeal suspensions, so Martínez must serve this as presented starting Friday night vs. Milwaukee.

Martínez has been with the Blue Jays organization since 2012, including as the major league hitting coach since the ’19 season.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

May 28, 2022; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) looks towards the scoring pod during Nascar Cup qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. Will Return to Joe Gibbs Racing Next Season

He’s won 12 of his last 31 career victories at the storied company and still seeks his first win of the 2022 campaign.

By Madeline Coleman
Freddie Freeman smiles in the Dodgers dugout.
MLB

Freddie Freeman Gets Ring, Fights Back Tears in Return to Atlanta

The former Brave got emotional in his first game vs. his former team.

By Daniel Chavkin
hornets-steve-clifford-fired.jpg
NBA

Steve Clifford Agrees to Return As Hornets Coach

Charlotte is bringing Clifford back for a second stint with the organization.

By Daniel Chavkin
Luke Richardson coaches a Stanley Cup Final game for the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL

Blackhawks Nearing Hire of Luke Richardson As Coach, per Report

Chicago is reportedly choosing the Canadiens assistant as their new leader.

By Daniel Chavkin
Demonstrators react to the Roe v. Wade decision outside the Supreme Court in Washington.
NBA

NBA, WNBA Commissioners Release Joint Statement on Roe v. Wade

Adam Silver and Cathy Engelbert issued comments in response to Friday’s shocking Supreme Court ruling.

By Jelani Scott
Malika Andrews on ESPN’s NBA Today (June 24, 2022)
Media

ESPN’s Malika Andrews Comments on SCOTUS Overturning Roe v. Wade

The 27-year-old anchor shared her thoughts on Friday’s shocking news.

By Jelani Scott
Dwane Casey and Jaden Ivey address that media at Ivey's introductory press conference with the Pistons
NBA

Ivey Tears Up As Detroit Honors His Family During Jersey Presentation

Ivey will be the fourth member of his family to play sports in Detroit.

By Daniel Chavkin
Jun 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during minicamp at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Joe Burrow Opens Up About Self-Doubt He Had While at Ohio State

The Bengals star discussed a time he pondered a career change during his three years with the Buckeyes.

By Jelani Scott