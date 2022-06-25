Blue Jays’ Guillermo Martinez Dealt Five-Game Suspension, Fine

MLB suspended Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez five games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his conduct before the game on Wednesday. Before a game vs. Chicago, Martínez got ejected then made contact with home plate umpire Doug Eddings while exchanging lineup cards.

“I’d like to apologize to the umpiring crew from Wednesday’s game in Chicago,” Martínez said in a statement. “I understand umpires have a tough job and respect their position, but I could have stood up for my players in a different manner. I lost my temper at an inappropriate time, and it shouldn’t have happened.”

Martínez seemingly had an issue with the way Eddings called the game as the home plate umpire the night before. The Blue Jays lost to the White Sox 7-6 in 12 innings as both sides complained about Eddings’s calls as the umpire behind the plate. Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was ejected in that game as well.

Coaches cannot appeal suspensions, so Martínez must serve this as presented starting Friday night vs. Milwaukee.

Martínez has been with the Blue Jays organization since 2012, including as the major league hitting coach since the ’19 season.

