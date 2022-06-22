MLB managers get ejected from time to time, but usually wait until well after the first pitch to get tossed from the dugout.

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez thought he’d try something different: getting the boot before the game began.

Prior to the start of Wednesday’s afternoon tilt between the Blue Jays and the White Sox, Martínez delivered Toronto’s lineup card to the umpiring squad at home plate. Soon after the interaction began, a heated argument broke out and Martínez was seen getting ejected by first-base umpire Lance Barrett.

The ejection stems back to Tuesday when the Blue Jays fell to the White Sox 7–6 in a lengthy, 12-inning contest. Both teams argued with home-plate umpire Doug Eddings throughout the game, which eventually led to Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker getting ejected.

On Wednesday, after his own ejection, Martínez could be seen confronting Eddings, presumably the result of some lingering ill-will left from Tuesday’s events. Eddings was assigned to work third base for the series finale on Wednesday.

Martínez’s dismissal continues a bit of a trend for the Blue Jays this season. Toronto manager Charlie Montoya leads the American League in ejections in 2022 with four.

