The Cardinals started their matchup against the Phillies with a bang Saturday with a historic first inning performance inside Citizens Bank Park.

St. Louis jumped out to an early 4–0 lead over Philadelphia after blasting not one, not two but four consecutive home runs, becoming just the 11th team in MLB history—and the first in franchise history—to accomplish the feat.

Ironically, the Cardinals are also the first team to hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back HRs since ending up on the wrong side of history against the White Sox in August 2020.

The homer barrage began after Paul Goldschmidt singled off Phillies starter and 2021 All-Star Kyle Gibson with two outs on the board. Four pitches later, Nolan Arenado continued his strong season with a two-run HR for his 16th of the year; the six-time All-Star recently made Cardinals history on his own after hitting for the cycle against Philly on Friday.

From there, rookie Nolan Gorman added another home run with a power shot over the right field wall before fellow rookie Juan Yepez and outfielder Dylan Carlson added to the onslaught to give St. Louis a place in the record books.

After enduring one of the most stunning power-hitting displays in recent memory, Gibson managed to get out of the inning after retiring Lars Nootbaar on a flyout. The 24-year-old then followed his generous opening act with a scoreless second inning.

