Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Max Scherzer Scheduled to Return to Mets, Will Start Against Reds

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer told media on Friday he plans on returning to the rotation Tuesday vs. Cincinnati. He had been sidelined with an oblique injury since.

Scherzer added he understands that he won’t be able to exert all of his energy just yet as he has to build up a little more stamina while also monitoring the injury.

The Mets ace first suffered the injury in a game vs. St. Louis in the middle of May. At the time of the injury, he initially said he wasn’t too worried and felt as if he avoided a major injury.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

New York’s doctors diagnosed Scherzer with a moderate to high grade oblique strain that would cost him between six to eight weeks. Tuesday will mark just over six weeks since the initial diagnosis.

In eight starts this season for the Mets, Scherzer is 5–1 with a 2.54 ERA.

With Scherzer on the way back, New York’s other ace isn’t too far behind. Jacob deGrom could make a rehab start on Sunday, which would be his first since suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. According to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, deGrom probably needs three or four rehab starts before joining the rotation.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman hits a ball vs. the Cubs.
MLB

Arenado Becomes First Cardinal Since 2005 to Complete the Cycle

The third baseman accomplished the feat for the second time in his career.

By Daniel Chavkin
Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 1, 2022 in Silverstone, United Kingdom.
Formula1

F1’s Max Verstappen Could Return to Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’

The Red Bull driver said he had ‘a very good, quick little chat’ with the producers, but his potential return ’needs to be more on my terms.’

By Madeline Coleman
Nets forward Kevin Durant looks up during a game.
Play
NBA

Sources: Nets Set Steep Price for Possible Kevin Durant Trade

Brooklyn wants to get as much as possible for its superstar.

By Daniel Chavkin
Patrick Beverley
NBA

Patrick Beverley Tweets a Thank You in Wake of His Trade to the Jazz

The guard wants to take another team to the playoffs.

By Daniel Chavkin
63 George Russell (GBR, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team), F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit on July 1, 2022 in Silverstone, United Kingdom.
Formula1

Protesters Plan to ‘Possibly Invade’ Track During F1’s British GP

“Going onto a live racetrack is extremely dangerous—if you go ahead with this reckless plan you’re jeopardising lives.”

By Madeline Coleman
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and head coach Gregg Popovich speak during a stoppage in play.
NBA

Dejounte Murray Opens Up After Spurs-Hawks Trade: ’Family Forever’

The new Hawks guard still has love for his former team.

By Daniel Chavkin
Nets forward Kevin Durant works in the post on Celtics wing Jaylen Brown.
Play
NBA

The Celtics Made a Splashy Move. Is Kevin Durant Next?

The disgruntled Nets superstar would vault Boston from title contender to perennial favorite.

By Chris Mannix
LiAngelo Ball
NBA

Hornets Have LiAngelo Ball on Summer League Roster

The middle Ball brother will participate in a second-straight Summer League.

By Daniel Chavkin