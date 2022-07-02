Mets pitcher Max Scherzer told media on Friday he plans on returning to the rotation Tuesday vs. Cincinnati. He had been sidelined with an oblique injury since.

Scherzer added he understands that he won’t be able to exert all of his energy just yet as he has to build up a little more stamina while also monitoring the injury.

The Mets ace first suffered the injury in a game vs. St. Louis in the middle of May. At the time of the injury, he initially said he wasn’t too worried and felt as if he avoided a major injury.

New York’s doctors diagnosed Scherzer with a moderate to high grade oblique strain that would cost him between six to eight weeks. Tuesday will mark just over six weeks since the initial diagnosis.

In eight starts this season for the Mets, Scherzer is 5–1 with a 2.54 ERA.

With Scherzer on the way back, New York’s other ace isn’t too far behind. Jacob deGrom could make a rehab start on Sunday, which would be his first since suffering a shoulder injury in spring training. According to the New York Post’s Mike Puma, deGrom probably needs three or four rehab starts before joining the rotation.

More MLB Coverage: