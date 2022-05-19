Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Mets SP Max Scherzer Has Oblique Strain, Out at Least Six Weeks

The Mets announced Thursday pitcher Max Scherzer will miss approximately six to eight weeks with a moderate to high grade oblique strain.

Scherzer suffered the injury Wednesday night vs. St. Louis, when he had to leave the game in the middle of an at-bat after feeling something on his left side.

After the game, Scherzer said he didn’t think the injury was too serious, and he took himself out of the game to try and prevent further damage.

“Just felt a zing in my left side and just knew I was done,” he said. “Hopefully I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here.”

The Mets have dealt with several injuries in their rotation to begin the season. Jacob deGrom started the season on the Injured List with a shoulder injury, while Tylor Megill has been dealing with a biceps issue since his strong start.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch MLB games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the injuries, the Mets sit atop first place in the NL East and are the only team in the division with a record above .500. For them to keep that lead, they will need to survive without their two best pitchers until at least the All-Star break. 

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, check out Inside the Mets

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Monique-Nelson-100 influential
More Sports

How Monique Nelson Is Bringing a Global Perspective to the Mainstream

The CEO of the country’s longest-standing Black marketing agency has traveled the world and back to ensure underrepresented people can participate in the digital world.

By Naya Samuel
USATSI_11300675
College Football

The Added Meaning Behind Jimbo Fisher’s Gloves-Off Comments About Nick Saban

The rant from the Texas A&M coach was sparked by Nick Saban, but the emotion behind the response has been building for months.

By Richard Johnson
Alabama coach Nick Saban walks on the field
Play
College Football

Texas A&M AD: Saban’s ‘Personal Attacks’ Violate SEC Bylaws

The Aggies’ athletic director has his own pointed reaction to what’s transpired in the SEC.

By Ross Dellenger
Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban
Play
College Football

Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and An All-Out SEC War

The coaches’ blunt comments have taken this public feud to a level maybe never seen in college football.

By Pat Forde
Former Washington linebacker Su'a Cravens.
Play
College Football

Su’a Cravens Claims Only Pac-12’s Programs Didn't Offer Him Money

The former USC safety chimed in on college football’s NIL discussion.

By Daniel Chavkin
Malik Tillman will play for the U.S.
Soccer

Malik Tillman Becomes USMNT’s Latest German-Born Recruit

The Bayern Munich prospect is changing his international allegiance to represent his father’s birth country, which could mean big things for the U.S.

By Avi Creditor
Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shake hands after a game.
Play
College Football

CFB Twitter Reacts to Jimbo Fisher’s Accusations Against Nick Saban

The Texas A&M coach had some choice words for Saban.

By Joseph Salvador
Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football
Play
College Football

Kiffin Reacts to Jimbo Fisher Blasting Saban During Presser

Kiffin, a former Alabama assistant, couldn’t believe what Fisher had to say.

By Jelani Scott