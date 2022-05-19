Mets SP Max Scherzer Has Oblique Strain, Out at Least Six Weeks

The Mets announced Thursday pitcher Max Scherzer will miss approximately six to eight weeks with a moderate to high grade oblique strain.

Scherzer suffered the injury Wednesday night vs. St. Louis, when he had to leave the game in the middle of an at-bat after feeling something on his left side.

After the game, Scherzer said he didn’t think the injury was too serious, and he took himself out of the game to try and prevent further damage.

“Just felt a zing in my left side and just knew I was done,” he said. “Hopefully I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury here.”

The Mets have dealt with several injuries in their rotation to begin the season. Jacob deGrom started the season on the Injured List with a shoulder injury, while Tylor Megill has been dealing with a biceps issue since his strong start.

Despite the injuries, the Mets sit atop first place in the NL East and are the only team in the division with a record above .500. For them to keep that lead, they will need to survive without their two best pitchers until at least the All-Star break.

