White Sox's Liam Hendriks on Mass Shooting: 'Something Needs to Change'

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

In the aftermath of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in suburban Chicago, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks pleaded for change when asked for a reaction by reporters.

"Unfortunately, in this day and age, it's becoming all too commonplace," Hendriks said. "I think the access to the weaponry that is being used in these things—something needs to change. Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen. Because there's way too many people losing their lives."

At least six people were killed and more than 30 were injured when an unidentified suspect opened fire on parade attendees in Highland Park, Ill., CNN reported. Highland Park is located about 25 miles north of Chicago.

After consultation with Major League Baseball, the White Sox decided to proceed with Monday night's home game against the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. A moment of silence was held for victims of the shooting before the game, and a postgame fireworks celebration was canceled.

Hendriks said he learned of the shooting on his way to the ballpark Monday and called for reflection on the issue of gun violence.

“I don’t think enough is being done,” Hendriks said. “I think there are two sides, and the two sides need to meet somewhere in the middle and figure this out, because too many people are dying. … At some point, things need to get done, or else, it’s getting to the point where civilization as you know it might be ending. … Something needs to happen, and it needs to happen quick.”

Hendriks, a 33-year-old native of Perth, Australia, also contrasted the process by which he had to procure a driver's license in the United States to the relative ease with which guns can be acquired in America.

"I had to take a driving test when I [came] over [to America]," Hendriks said. "I won't have to take a test if I want to get a gun. That's stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot."

Hendriks's entire comments can be heard in the videos below.

Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox

