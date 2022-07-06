Tigers pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly not spoken with the team since he took a leave of absence due to a personal matter back on June 13, per MLive.

“We have reached out, but he hasn’t reached out back,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said. “We’re just kind of waiting it out.”

The starting pitcher last played on May 18, when he suffered a rib cage injury that put him on a rehab assignment. He was placed on the restricted list on June 13 when he told the Tigers about his personal matter.

Avila noted on Wednesday that this situation is uncommon, which is why it’s difficult to navigate.

“It is unusual,” Avila said. “But we have no choice but to wait and see what develops as we move forward.”

Rodriguez, 29, signed a five-year, $77 million contract last December after he left the Red Sox. While he remains on the restricted list, he loses part of his salary. So far, Rodriguez has lost $1.72 million in the almost month’s time he’s been on the list.

Avila did not offer any information regarding the Tigers potentially voiding the rest of Rodriguez’s contract.

“I’m not going to get into that at this point,” Avila said. “It’s a private situation on his part, so I won’t get into any of those legalities.”

