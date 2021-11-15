Report: Tigers, Eduardo Rodriguez Agree to Five-Year Deal

Former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly agreed to a five-year contract worth at least $77 million with the Tigers, according to The Athletic.

Rodríguez went 13–8 with a 4.74 ERA and 185 strikeouts last season with Boston. The 28-year-old finished sixth in Cy Young Award voting in 2019 after going 19–6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts.

The lefthander missed the pandemic-shortened 2020 season due to myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19. He was also a part of Boston's '18 World Series team.

Rodriguez made three starts during the Red Sox's run to the American League Championship Series, where they lost to the Astros in six games. Rodriguez made headlines during the series for mocking Carlos Correa's celebration, which led manager Alex Cora to pull him aside mid-game.

After being signed by the Orioles in 2010, Rodriguez has spent his entire MLB career with the Red Sox. In seven seasons with the Red Sox since his '15 MLB debut, Rodriguez went 64–39 with a 4.16 ERA.

More MLB Coverage: