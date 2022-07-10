Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Yankees Could Trade Joey Gallo, Pursue Other Outfielders, per Report

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo has struggled since arriving in New York last summer, and his time with the team may be coming to an end. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports the Yankees are shopping Gallo ahead of the trade deadline and may look to replace him with a different outfielder.

Heyman named Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi as a possible target, with Kansas City and New York having “held talks” about a potential deal. Additionally, Heyman listed the Padres and a return to the Rangers as potential landing spots for Gallo.

New York acquired Gallo as part of a six-player trade last July, but the outfielder has had a difficult time getting acclimated to the Yankees. In 128 games since the trade, Gallo has a .165 batting average and a .666 OPS, along with inconsistent defense in left field that forced the team to move him over to right field.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Meanwhile, Benintendi is in the middle of an impressive season with Kansas City. He has a .317 batting average and a .789 OPS while playing left field every day for the Royals. Benintendi also has history in the AL East, having won a World Series as the left fielder for the Red Sox in 2018.

Both Gallo and Benintendi are set to hit the free agent market this offseason, which could make it easier for New York to make the swap without altering its long-term strategy. 

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Rob Refsnyder admires a home run he hit over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park.
Extra Mustard

Rob Refsnyder Smashes Car With Home Run Over Green Monster

Boston's comeback victory left a mark in more ways than one.

By Daniel Chavkin
Then-New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson and Joe Biden pose for pictures at a campaign even for Biden as Vice President during the 2008 election.
WNBA

Former U.S. Gov. to Visit Russia, Work Toward Griner’s Release

Bill Richardson will try to bridge a gap between both governments.

By Daniel Chavkin
Fans at Red Bull Ring ahead of Austrian Grand Prix.
Formula1

F1 Condemns ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior Amid Reports of Fan Abuse

Lewis Hamilton was among those who condemned the fan behavior on Sunday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Rafael Fiziev scores final-round finish of former champ Rafael dos Anjos
MMA

Fiziev Scores Final-Round Finish of Former Champ Dos Anjos

'Ataman' now owns six-fight winning streak and called for a top-5 opponent in his next outing.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Rory McIlroy at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio.
Golf

Rory McIlroy: ‘There’s No Room in the Golf World for LIV’

Rory McIlroy made headlines earlier this week by calling for peace talks between the PGA and LIV, and felt compelled to clarify himself Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
USATSI_18170268 (1)
NBA

Jazz GM Refutes Idea That Donovan Mitchell Is ‘Untouchable’

The three-time All-Star’s future remains in question in the wake of Utah trading Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

By Jelani Scott
Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez runs on the way to scoring on a double by J.P. Crawford during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Extra Mustard

Mariners Poke Fun at Rodriguez After He Tumbled Attempting a Triple

Seattle trolled the standout rookie after his base-running blunder on Friday.

By Jelani Scott
Steph Curry talks to the media on Thursday at Edgewood Tahoe. Steph Curry Thursday 22
Play
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Punts Away Grizzlies Ball Given by Fan

The 2022 NBA Finals MVP was not having it.

By Wilton Jackson