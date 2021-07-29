Report: Yankees Trade for All-Star OF Joey Gallo

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Yankees Acquire All-Star OF Joey Gallo in Trade With Rangers

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Yankees have reportedly acquired All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo and left-handed reliever John King in a blockbuster trade with the Rangers, according to The Athletic reporter Levi Weaver. Texas will reportedly receive a group of prospects including SS Josh Smith, 2B Ezequiel Duran, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver, OF Everson Pereira, RHP Glen Otto and RHP Randy Vasquez, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

Gallo, 27, made his second career All-Star team this season and is currently batting .223/.379/.490 with 25 home runs and 55 RBIs in 95 games. The power-hitting left-handed slugger has two 40-home run seasons under his belt and adds some pop to a Yankees offense that currently ranks 13th in the American League in runs scored.

Gallo has played right field exclusively for the past two seasons and won a Gold Glove there in 2020. He has more career starts in left field and will likely play there in New York, allowing Aaron Judge to remain in right. Yankees left fielders have hit a combined .212/.311/.347 this season with an 85 wRC+, which ranks 26th in the majors.

None of the prospects acquired by the Rangers rank among New York's top 10 prospects, according to MLB.com, though several rank in the top 20.

Gallo will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, and reached a $6.2 million deal with the Rangers prior to this year. The Yankees entered Wednesday's game 8.5 games behind the Red Sox for first place in the AL East and three games behind Oakland for the second wild-card berth.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Randall Cobb reportedly re-signs with Packers - image
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Trade Impact: Randall Cobb Reunites With Packers & Aaron Rodgers

Reunited and it feels so good! The Houston Texans are expected to trade Randall Cobb to the Green Bay Packers to reunite with Aaron Rodgers

joey gallo (1)
MLB

Report: Yankees Trade for All-Star OF Joey Gallo

Gallo, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .223/.379/.490 with 25 home runs and 55 RBIs this season.

Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks in the main media room in the Hyatt Regency during SEC Media Days in Hoover, Ala., Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Play
College Football

Texas A&M Board of Regents Recommends Supporting SEC Expansion

Ahead of Thursday's vote, the board of regents announced its support of adding Texas and Oklahoma to the conference.

big-12-football-games-coronavirus
College Football

Big 12 Issues Cease and Desist to ESPN Over Realignment

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby claims ESPN tried to encourage another conference to poach some of the Big 12's remaining teams.

eduardo escobar
MLB

Brewers Trade for D-Backs All-Star Eduardo Escobar

Escobar, 32, made his first career All-Star team this season and is batting .246/.300/.478 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs.

Aaron Rodgers at first press conference of 2021 NFL season
Play
NFL

A Realist’s Look at the Aaron Rodgers Presser

Did Aaron Rodgers “eviscerate” the Packers front office? Not really. And now the MVP is just as much at the team’s mercy as he was last week.

The Nationals logo.
MLB

Nationals–Phillies Postponed Due to 12 Positive COVID Tests

Wednesday's game was postponed after 12 members of the Nationals organization tested positive for COVID-19, including four players.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley in the AFC Divisional Playoff game.
NFL

Cole Beasley 'Not Anti or Pro Vax' on NFL's COVID-19 Protocols

Beasley feels players should have full transparency and proper knowledge to make sound decisions on health matters.