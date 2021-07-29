Report: Yankees Trade for All-Star OF Joey Gallo

The Yankees have reportedly acquired All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo and left-handed reliever John King in a blockbuster trade with the Rangers, according to The Athletic reporter Levi Weaver. Texas will reportedly receive a group of prospects including SS Josh Smith, 2B Ezequiel Duran, 2B/OF Trevor Hauver, OF Everson Pereira, RHP Glen Otto and RHP Randy Vasquez, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

Gallo, 27, made his second career All-Star team this season and is currently batting .223/.379/.490 with 25 home runs and 55 RBIs in 95 games. The power-hitting left-handed slugger has two 40-home run seasons under his belt and adds some pop to a Yankees offense that currently ranks 13th in the American League in runs scored.

Gallo has played right field exclusively for the past two seasons and won a Gold Glove there in 2020. He has more career starts in left field and will likely play there in New York, allowing Aaron Judge to remain in right. Yankees left fielders have hit a combined .212/.311/.347 this season with an 85 wRC+, which ranks 26th in the majors.

None of the prospects acquired by the Rangers rank among New York's top 10 prospects, according to MLB.com, though several rank in the top 20.

Gallo will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2022 season, and reached a $6.2 million deal with the Rangers prior to this year. The Yankees entered Wednesday's game 8.5 games behind the Red Sox for first place in the AL East and three games behind Oakland for the second wild-card berth.

