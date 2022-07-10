Skip to main content
MLB Reveals Full Rosters for 2022 All-Star Game

With the 2022 MLB All-Star Game just over a week away, the league revealed the pitchers and reserves for the American and National Leagues on Sunday, two days after unveiling the game’s starters.

Two Dodgers pitchers were included on the team, bringing the host team’s total to four. Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin join starting position players Trea Turner and Mookie Betts.

The Yankees have the most All-Stars of any team, with six. The Braves had five players selected, while the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cardinals and Mets each had four.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named to the AL roster as a pitcher, adding to his previous selection as the starting designated hitter. Ohtani started last year’s All-Star Game in Denver, and also batted leadoff.

Check out the full rosters below:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Starters

  • Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays
  • First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
  • Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros
  • Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox
  • Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox
  • Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees
  • Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees
  • Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels
  • DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Starting Pitchers

  • RHP Paul Blackburn, Yankees
  • RHP Gerrit Cole, Yankees
  • LHP Nestor Cortes, Yankees
  • RHP Alek Manoah, Blue Jays
  • LHP Shane McClanahan, Rays
  • RHP Shohei Ohtani, Angels
  • LHP Martín Pérez, Rangers
  • LHP Framber Valdez, Astros
  • RHP Justin Verlander, Astros

Relief Pitchers

  • RHP Emmanuel Clase, Guardians
  • RHP Clay Holmes, Yankees
  • RHP Jorge López, Orioles
  • LHP Gregory Soto, Tigers
Reserves

  • DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros
  • 1B Luis Arraez, Twins
  • OF Andrew Benintendi, Royals
  • SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
  • OF Byron Buxton, Twins
  • DH Miguel Cabrera, Tigers (special selection)
  • 2B Andrés Giménez, Guardians
  • 3B José Ramírez, Guardians
  • OF Julio Rodriguez, Mariners
  • OFGeorge Springer, Blue Jays
  • C Jose Trevino, Yankees
  • OF Kyle Tucker, Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Starters

  • Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs
  • First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
  • Second base: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins
  • Third base: Manny Machado, Padres
  • Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dodgers
  • Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
  • Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
  • Outfield: Joc Pederson, Giants
  • DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Starting Pitchers

  • RHP Sandy Alcantara, Marlins
  • RHP Corbin Burnes, Brewers
  • RHP Luis Castillo, Reds
  • LHP Max Fried, Braves
  • RHP Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers
  • LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers
  • RHP Joe Musgrove, Padres

Relief Pitchers

  • RHP David Bednar, Pirates
  • RHP Edwin Díaz, Mets
  • LHP Josh Hader, Brewers
  • RHP Ryan Helsley, Cardinals
  • LHP Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks

Reserves

  • 1B Pete Alonso, Mets
  • 3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
  • C William Contreras, Braves
  • 1B C.J. Cron, Rockies
  • C Travis d’Arnaud, Braves
  • OF Ian Happ, Cubs
  • OF Starling Marte, Mets
  • 2B Jeff McNeil, Mets
  • 1B/DH Albert Pujols, Cardinals (special selection)
  • OF Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
  • OF Juan Soto, Nationals
  • SS Dansby Swanson, Braves

