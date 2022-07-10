MLB Reveals Full Rosters for 2022 All-Star Game

With the 2022 MLB All-Star Game just over a week away, the league revealed the pitchers and reserves for the American and National Leagues on Sunday, two days after unveiling the game’s starters.

Two Dodgers pitchers were included on the team, bringing the host team’s total to four. Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin join starting position players Trea Turner and Mookie Betts.

The Yankees have the most All-Stars of any team, with six. The Braves had five players selected, while the Dodgers, Blue Jays, Cardinals and Mets each had four.

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named to the AL roster as a pitcher, adding to his previous selection as the starting designated hitter. Ohtani started last year’s All-Star Game in Denver, and also batted leadoff.

Check out the full rosters below:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Starters

Catcher: Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Second base: Jose Altuve, Astros

Third base: Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Shortstop: Tim Anderson, White Sox

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Outfield: Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

Outfield: Mike Trout, Angels

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Starting Pitchers

RHP Paul Blackburn, Yankees

RHP Gerrit Cole, Yankees

LHP Nestor Cortes, Yankees

RHP Alek Manoah, Blue Jays

LHP Shane McClanahan, Rays

RHP Shohei Ohtani, Angels

LHP Martín Pérez, Rangers

LHP Framber Valdez, Astros

RHP Justin Verlander, Astros

Relief Pitchers

RHP Emmanuel Clase, Guardians

RHP Clay Holmes, Yankees

RHP Jorge López, Orioles

LHP Gregory Soto, Tigers

Reserves

DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros

1B Luis Arraez, Twins

OF Andrew Benintendi, Royals

SS Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

OF Byron Buxton, Twins

DH Miguel Cabrera, Tigers (special selection)

2B Andrés Giménez, Guardians

3B José Ramírez, Guardians

OF Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

OFGeorge Springer, Blue Jays

C Jose Trevino, Yankees

OF Kyle Tucker, Astros

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Starters

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Cubs

First base: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Second base: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins

Third base: Manny Machado, Padres

Shortstop: Trea Turner, Dodgers

Outfield: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Outfield: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Outfield: Joc Pederson, Giants

DH: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Starting Pitchers



RHP Sandy Alcantara, Marlins

RHP Corbin Burnes, Brewers

RHP Luis Castillo, Reds

LHP Max Fried, Braves

RHP Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers

LHP Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers

RHP Joe Musgrove, Padres

Relief Pitchers

RHP David Bednar, Pirates

RHP Edwin Díaz, Mets

LHP Josh Hader, Brewers

RHP Ryan Helsley, Cardinals

LHP Joe Mantiply, Diamondbacks

Reserves

1B Pete Alonso, Mets

3B Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

C William Contreras, Braves

1B C.J. Cron, Rockies

C Travis d’Arnaud, Braves

OF Ian Happ, Cubs

OF Starling Marte, Mets

2B Jeff McNeil, Mets

1B/DH Albert Pujols, Cardinals (special selection)

OF Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

OF Juan Soto, Nationals

SS Dansby Swanson, Braves

