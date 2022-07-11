Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Mariners’ Ty France Responds to Not Being Selected for All-Star Game

The complete MLB All-Star teams were announced on Sunday evening, but as is the case every year, there were a handful of clear snubs from the two rosters. 

In 2022, perhaps no player had more reason to gripe with the final selections as Mariners first baseman Ty France. 

The 27-year-old has been among the top players in the American League in 2022 thus far, having slashed .306/.379/.460 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI in 74 games this season. He ranks first among AL players who have spent more than 50% of their time playing first base this season in batting average, on-base percentage (.384) and OPS (.851)

After getting snubbed from what would have been his first All-Star selection, France himself couldn’t quite offer an explanation as to why he was left out of the Midsummer Classic.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I don’t know. I still have not really processed it. But it is what it is,” he said, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. “There are a lot of really good players out there, and not to take anything away from any of them, but I definitely thought I played my way in.”

On top of all his success on the field, France earned the recognition of being one of the two finalists for the starting AL first base spot, alongside Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, when the time came for roster selections on Sunday, the Mariners star was left off of the roster entirely. 

Even though he missed out on what could’ve been a career-defining moment as an individual player, France will still have the chance to accomplish something with the Mariners this season. Seattle (45–42) is still right in the mix to land a AL Wild Card spot later this year and will need its first baseman to continue his steady play if they hope to do so.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Inside Kyle Farnsworth’s (Not-Entirely-Unlikely) Pivot From Baseball to Bodybuilding 

Breaking
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

YOU MAY LIKE

Tony Romo watches a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament.
Golf

Romo Wins American Century Championship After Three-Man Playoff

The former Cowboys quarterback dazzled on the golf course throughout the weekend to win the popular celebrity tournament for the third time.

By Zach Koons
Jul 10, 2022; Chicago, Ill, USA; Brittany Griner is introduced as WNBA All Star at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
WNBA

WNBA Stars Discuss Brittney Griner’s Ongoing Detainment At ASG

Team Wilson and Team Stewart donned warm-up shirts and jerseys in honor of the Mercury star during Sunday’s exhibition in Chicago.

By Associated Press
mlb all star game
MLB

MLB Reveals Full Rosters for 2022 All-Star Game

These standouts will be heading to Dodger Stadium for this year’s Midsummer Classic.

By Nick Selbe
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant chats with his teammates on the sidelines while they play the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Says He’d ‘Cook’ Michael Jordan One-on-One

The 22-year-old says no one is more confident than him.

By Joseph Salvador
Robbie Grossman
MLB

Tigers OF Robbie Grossman’s MLB-record Errorless Games Streak Ends

The Detroit outfielder hadn’t committed an error since 2018 before Sunday’s miscue.

By Thomas Neumann
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during a game.
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Addresses Twitter Exchanges With Draymond, Warriors

The two went back and forth on Twitter after Golden State won the NBA title.

By Joseph Salvador
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic holds the trophy as he celebrates after beating Australia’s Nick Kyrgios to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Tennis

Djokovic Reaffirms COVID-19 Vaccine Stance After Wimbledon Win

The 35-year-old addressed where he stands on getting vaccinated ahead of next month’s U.S. Open.

By Jelani Scott
Kelsey Plum drives past Jewell Loyd during the 2022 WNBA All-Star game.
Play
WNBA

WNBA All-Star Game: Handing Out Grades for Every Player

Kelsey Plum tied a WNBA All-Star Game record with 30 points as she led Team Wilson past Team Stewart. Here’s how each player did.

By Ben Pickman