MLB

Mets Slugger Pete Alonso Will Defend Title in Home Run Derby

As MLB’s All-Star festivities are set to get underway at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles later this week, many observers are eagerly anticipating tuning in for the home run derby. When they do, they’ll get to see the two-time reigning champion attempt to defend his crown.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso will participate in this year’s event, the league announced Monday. The two-time All-Star won at Progressive Field in Cleveland in 2019, then again at Coors Field in Denver last season. This year’s home run derby will be held Monday, July 18.

Alonso has enjoyed another stellar year at the plate to begin 2022. He’s currently tied for second in the National League with 23 home runs, and he leads the majors with 70 RBIs. Since he debuted in ’19, no player has hit more than Alonso’s 129 home runs.

Last year, Alonso hit 35 home runs with his first-round swings, the third-most ever in a single round in derby history. The record is 40, set by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in ’19. Alonso has hit seven home runs in 12 career games at Dodger Stadium, so perhaps he’s ready for another big performance in this year’s derby.

New York Mets
New York Mets

