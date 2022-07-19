Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Report: 100 Texas Tech Players to Receive Five-Figure NIL Pacts

A group of Texas Tech donors will reportedly extend yearly NIL deals to 100 Red Raiders football players ahead of the 2022 season, according to a report from the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

All 85 of the program’s scholarship players and 15 of the top walk-ons will be eligible to receive a renewable one-year deal worth $25,000 from the Matador Club, a non-profit organization comprised of private donors. Players who accept the offer will be expected to complete community service and other charity work around Lubbock, Texas, efforts that will continue throughout the next year, per the Avalanche-Journal.

Cody Campbell, a founding member of the collective’s board of directors and former Texas Tech offensive lineman from 2001 to ’04, explained the purpose of the pacts will be simply to “support the entire program.” He also noted that the Matador Club hired an attorney to ensure they are operating in compliance with NCAA rules, and will begin distributing monthly payments beginning the first week of August; the deals will not restrict players from pursuing other NIL deals.

“Collectives have done things a number of different ways,” Campbell said. “You see some of them paying large amounts to individual players. You see others doing different things. But what we want to do, really, is support the entire program. This is kind of a base salary for the guys. They’re not going to be restricted from doing any other NIL stuff with anybody else. In fact, we’re going to encourage and help them to do that.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“But this is just something that’s going to make sure that guys feel supported by the Texas Tech community, that they are comfortable and in a position where they can stay in the program and develop themselves, because we really believe in what coach (Joey) McGuire and his staff are doing in terms of being focused on long-term player development. We think that’s the key to Texas Tech, in particular, having success.”

In regards to The Matador Club’s plans for other Texas Tech athletic programs, Campbell said the group plans to move forward with the men’s basketball and baseball team “in the next weeks, months to come.” Outside of his work with the collective, Campbell donated $25 million in December toward the renovation of the south end of the Red Raiders’ home, Jones AT&T Stadium, which will be named in his honor after the project is completed.

In the year since Texas Gov. Greg Abbot signed the state’s NIL law into action, Texas Tech athletes had “disclosed NIL deals that totaled almost $1.7 million” as of June 30, according to the Avalanche-Journal. In all, 170 male and 48 female student-athletes have “disclosed 534 NIL deals that averaged $3,180 per activity.”

More CFB Coverage:

Breaking
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

pete-alonso-mets
MLB

MLB Home Run Derby Live Blog

Pete Alonso is the favorite to win his third straight Home Run Derby. Follow along with the SI MLB team to guide you through highlights and analysis.

By SI MLB Staff2 hours ago
The Olympics logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Dates Revealed for 2028 Olympics, Paralympics in Los Angeles

The city of angels will play host to the Summer Games for the third time in its history.

By Thomas Neumann41 minutes ago
Brian Kelly speaks at SEC media days
Play
College Football

SEC Media Days Appearance The Start of a Series of Firsts For Brian Kelly

The LSU coach is settling into his new role, knowing the expectations are even higher in the powerhouse SEC.

By Richard Johnson1 hour ago
Rodney Hudson
Play
NFL

Report: Veteran Center Rodney Hudson Returning to Cardinals

The 11-year NFL vet had skipped Arizona’s recent mandatory minicamp.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Jul 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; The 2022 MLB All Star Game logo at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

MLB Adds HR Derby to All-Star Game If Teams Tied After Ninth Inning

The 2022 edition of the Midsummer Classic will feature a fun twist if the game remains tied after nine innings.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Generic photo of a baseball during spring training in Florida.
MLB

Senate Committee Seeks Manfred’s Answers on Antitrust Exemption

The Judiciary Committee has issued a letter to the MLB commissioner asking for information regarding the impacts of baseball’s coveted status.

By Associated Press2 hours ago
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
MLB

Juan Soto on Nationals Situation: ‘It Feels Really Uncomfortable’

The Washington outfielder is suddenly on the trade block after reportedly turning down a $440 million contract extension.

By Thomas Neumann2 hours ago
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces out Cubs Nico Hoerner while trying to turn double play
Play
MLB

MLB Players Give Their Best All-Star Competition Ideas

All-Star Week should have more player competitions than just the Home Run Derby. Some All-Stars share how they’d beef up the festivities.

By Nick Selbe3 hours ago