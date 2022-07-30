Jacob deGrom is poised to make his highly-anticipated return to the Majors on Tuesday in Washington, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, marking the first time that the two-time Cy Young award winner will take the mound for an MLB game in over a year.

After spending the entire 2022 season thus far rehabbing from a stress reaction in his right scapula, deGrom will pitch for the Mets the day after Max Scherzer takes the bump against the Nationals in the nation’s capital. It will mark deGrom’s first Major League start since July 7, 2021.

On Wednesday, deGrom made his latest rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse, his fourth of the season. He threw 69 pitches, his longest such stint this year, and allowed four runs on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

The return of deGrom will be welcome news for the Mets, who have been without their ace for nearly 13 months after he missed the second half of last year’s campaign due to soreness in his right elbow. Before he was sidelined with the injury, the 34-year-old looked sharper than ever, going 7–2 with a 1.08 ERA in 15 starts.

deGrom will now return to a Mets team that has been among the best in all of baseball so far this season. New York sit three games ahead in the NL East with a 62–37 record as July comes to a close and only stands to get better with their ace set to make his 2022 debut.

