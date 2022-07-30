Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Mariners to Acquire Pitcher Luis Castillo From Reds, per Report

The Mariners are trading for Reds right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. 

In return for Castillo, the Reds will reportedly receive shortstop Noelvi Marte, right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore, right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt and middle infielder Edwin Arroyo, according to C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic.

Marte (No. 1), Arroyo (No. 3) and Stoudt (No. 5) were three of Seattle’s top five prospects.

Castillo was one of the premier pitchers on the market at the trade deadline, as several teams look to make a playoff push.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In 14 starts this season for Cincinnati, Castillo has compiled a 2.86 ERA over 85.0 innings pitched, and made the All-Star game earlier this month for the second time in his career and for the first time since 2019.

The addition of Castillo to the rotation is significant for the Mariners, who are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2001. 

Entering Friday, Seattle is 54–46 on the season and 11 games behind first place Houston in the AL West. However, the Mariners are right in the thick of things in the wild-card race, holding a one-game lead for the second wild card spot in the American League.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto runs to first base after hitting a ball.
MLB

Report: Padres, Cardinals Currently Lead Juan Soto Sweepstakes

With the trade deadline approaching, the pair of National League teams appear to be at the front of the Soto negotiations.

By Daniel Chavkin12 minutes ago
A football sitting in grass
More Sports

Oklahoma Schools Making Student Athletes File ‘Biological Sex Affidavits’

Oklahoma is the first state to require notarized affidavits to confirm the birth gender of athletes.

By Mike McDaniel18 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy.
NFL

Lincoln Riley Says He Never Worried About Kyler Murray’s Work Ethic

The USC coach voiced his support for his former quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel51 minutes ago
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a pitch in a game.
Play
MLB

Musgrove, Padres ‘Close’ to Contract Extension Agreement, per Reports

The San Diego pitcher is in the middle of an All-Star season.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks with media at Pac-12 media day.
College Football

Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over

The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had a "gentlemen's agreement" that didn’t last long.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face

The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Kmaru Usman flexes at a weigh-in before a UFC fight.
MMA

Report: UFC Champ Usman to Appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The defending welterweight champion is the newest Marvel cast member.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into 76ers for Potential Tampering, per Report

The league’s review surrounds James Harden’s contract and subsequent free agency signings for the 76ers this summer, per the report from ESPN.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago