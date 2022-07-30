The Mariners are trading for Reds right-handed pitcher Luis Castillo, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In return for Castillo, the Reds will reportedly receive shortstop Noelvi Marte, right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore, right-handed pitcher Levi Stoudt and middle infielder Edwin Arroyo, according to C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic.

Marte (No. 1), Arroyo (No. 3) and Stoudt (No. 5) were three of Seattle’s top five prospects.

Castillo was one of the premier pitchers on the market at the trade deadline, as several teams look to make a playoff push.

In 14 starts this season for Cincinnati, Castillo has compiled a 2.86 ERA over 85.0 innings pitched, and made the All-Star game earlier this month for the second time in his career and for the first time since 2019.

The addition of Castillo to the rotation is significant for the Mariners, who are looking to make their first playoff appearance since 2001.

Entering Friday, Seattle is 54–46 on the season and 11 games behind first place Houston in the AL West. However, the Mariners are right in the thick of things in the wild-card race, holding a one-game lead for the second wild card spot in the American League.

