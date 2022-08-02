Skip to main content
Padres Executing Another Trade, Dealing for Brandon Drury

It’s been a busy day for San Diego.

Shortly after swinging one of the biggest trades in league history for Juan Soto and Josh Bell—and one day after landing All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Brewers—the Padres are acquiring infielder Brandon Drury from the Reds.

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The return for Cincinnati is not yet known.

Drury, who turns 30 in August, has enjoyed a breakout season for the Reds this year. Through 92 games, he’s batted .274/.335/.520 with a career-high 20 home runs. He’s spent most of his time at third base, though has played every other infield spot as well and adds more versatility to a loaded Padres roster.

Drury will be a free agent at the end of this season, so his acquisition further solidifies San Diego’s all-in approach to this postseason. The Padres entered Tuesday 12 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West but in sole possession of the NL’s second wild-card spot.

