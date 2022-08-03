Skip to main content
MLB

Phillips Visits Child Cancer Patient to Give Gift Before Being Traded

Brett Phillips spent a memorable night at Tropicana Field with an 8-year-old cancer patient named Chloe Grimes back in April after the young girl noted that the Rays outfielder was her favorite player.

Grimes received a signed game ball, a wristband, a note and a picture from Phillips, and she got to meet him on the field.

Fast forward to Aug. 2, Phillips was traded to the Orioles on the same day as the MLB deadline. Needless to say, his young fan was devastated when she heard the news. The Facebook page designated for Grimes’s cancer journey explained how she “curled up” and didn’t understand what was happening.

Before leaving Tampa Bay, though, the now Orioles outfielder made sure to stop by Grimes’ school to surprise her with a baseball glove that the two designed together along with Wilson.

The same Facebook post included a picture of the two on Tuesday, along with describing how much this moment meant to the young fan.

“Do you see the light in Chloe’s eyes?” the post said. “That is the look of pure joy and happiness. She lights up any time she sees Brett Phillips. Words cannot express how much it means to me that he made time in his day with all of the things going on in his life to make sure she is okay.”

