Blake Snell Cleared to Play After DUI Suspect Hit His Car

Padres pitcher Blake Snell made his scheduled start Friday night against the Nationals, just one night removed from a suspected drunk driver colliding with his car during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in California.

Snell’s car was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol on Thursday night after police stopped the Padres pitcher for an alleged traffic violation. While pulled over, Snell’s car was struck. The driver of the car that hit Snell was arrested for driving under the influence.

After being evaluated by the Padres medical staff, Snell was cleared to pitch on Friday night.

Padres manager Bob Melvin addressed the incident with the media prior to Friday’s game.

“Physically, he’s fine,” Melvin said.

“But that can shake you up a little bit. But our guys checked him out today and we’ve talked to him. He’s ready to pitch, so I think we probably got lucky.”