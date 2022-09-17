Yordan Álvarez Amazes Astros With Three Massive Home Runs (Video)

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez had another monster night on Friday, hitting three home runs in the first five innings to increase his season total to 36. Each of the three homers was crushed, the shortest ending up at 431 feet and the longest at 464.

The night was so impressive that he left many teammates struggling to find words to describe his feat.

“That was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in person,” Trey Mancini said, via Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle. “I was in awe. I’m kind of finding it hard to come up with the words to describe that night. It was incredible.”

Mauricio Dubón, who joined Houston at midseason, called Álvarez the best hitter in the league.

“I think that’s the most incredible thing I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “He’s the best hitter for a reason. It was so amazing watching him do that and watching what he’s been doing all year. He’s the best hitter I’ve ever played with.”

However, maybe the most important piece of praise came from future Hall of Famer and Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander, who has played with great hitters, such as Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera, in his career.

“It’s pretty cool when a major league player can make other major league players be in awe,” Verlander said. “It’s not something that happens all too often. That was kind of one of those moments where everyone was like, ‘My goodness.’ It’s just incredible what he’s able to do. I’ve only seen a few guys be able to do stuff like that over the course of my career.”

Álvarez has dealt with a hand injury throughout the year, which may have held back an even more impressive season. But when he’s on the field, he has the ability to put on a show every night.

