The Angels and star Shohei Ohtani have agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. The new contract for Ohtani ensures that the two sides avoid arbitration this winter.

Ohtani, who is neck-and-neck with Yankees star Aaron Judge for AL MVP, is hitting .276 with 34 home runs and 94 RBI thus far this season as the Angels’ designated hitter. On the mound, Ohtani has been excellent as well, posting a 2.35 ERA with 213 strikeouts in 161.0 innings pitched in 2022.

The Angels once again squandered another season with two generational players on their roster in Ohtani and outfielder Mike Trout. Los Angeles will miss the playoffs once again when the season ends this week, leading many to wonder just how long Ohtani will stick around with the Angels’ franchise.

At the trade deadline, rumors swirled regarding Ohtani potentially being dealt. The Angels never actively shopped him, but that didn’t stop teams from inquiring about his availability.

When asked about his role with the Angels at the time, Ohtani was honest about his struggles to stay motivated amid a lost season.

“Remaining motivated in that way is hard,” Ohtani said.

“Individually there are many things I have to do. But my life in baseball will continue for some time and whatever the circumstances, I’d like to be focused each and every game.”

More MLB Coverage: